TOMii Healing and Wellness Opens New Locations in San Mateo & Millbrae , California
Lighter Chen, owner
We are excited for the new TOMii Healing and Wellness Center in San Mateo & Millbrae so we can continue to offer premium pain and digestive treatments for our clients.”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by Chinese wellness expert Lighter Chen in 2008, TOMii has innovated meridian energy chi analysis & balance system, a scientific approach to Traditional Chinese Medicine. TOMii gained prominence with their initial center in Anaheim. After servicing thousands of clients and gaining stellar reviews, TOMii launched a Youtube channel and opened locations in Northern California. The new San Mateo location is at 2500 S El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94403. Their Millbrae City location is at 979 Broadway #202, Millbrae, CA 94030.
— Lighter Chen, owner
Tomii Meridian energy chi analysis system can find the blockages & imbalance within minutes; These blockages & imbalance of meridians are the underlying cause of chronic health issues. The chronic health issues include bad sleep, unbalance of blood glucose, unbalanced blood pressure, fatigue, low immunity etc. Based on the finding, Tomii therapists use the combination of acupressure & cupping therapy to help clients achieve measurable & sustainable health results naturally. TOMii’s unique techniques do not require surgery, harmful drugs, or highly expensive medical procedures. Patients have reported decreased pain, better sleep and less digestive issues using these techniques.
Facts and Statistics:
-Chi energy treatments have been used for thousands of years and have been featured on Oprah Daily, BBC, CNN, The National Institute of Health and many media outlets
-Chi energy treatments are all natural, holistic treatments that do not require prescription drugs
-Many insurance providers do cover chi energy healing treatments
-In 1122 BC, the Book of Change defined the concept of chi
“We are excited for the new TOMii Healing and Wellness Center in San Mateo & Millbrae so we can continue to offer premium pain and digestive treatments for our clients.” – Lighter Chen, owner
To find out more, visit the TOMii website at https://tomii.us/
(650)-541-6558
Rob Garcia
Shift Magazine
+1 619-316-1856
email us here
The Tomii Brand Story