PHILIPPINES, November 27 - Press Release

November 22, 2022 LAPID COMMENDS FILIPINO CHOIRS, COMPOSERS FOR BAGGING TOP PRIZES IN 2022 BUSAN CHORAL COMPETITION PINUNO Senator Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid filed today, November 22, a resolution congratulating and commending all Filipino choral groups and composers who participated and garnered top honors at the 2022 Busan Choral Festival and Competition (BCFC) in South Korea. The Philippines' choral groups Villanueva Chorale of Misamis Oriental, Sing Philippines Youth Choir (SPYC) Tour Group, Imusicapella of Cavite, Balanga Choral Artists, and Bataan Peninsula State University Chorale were among those who bagged top honors in this year's recently concluded choral contest held in Busan. In filing Senate Resolution (P.S. Res.) No. 313, Lapid noted the outstanding achievements of the Philippine delegation in Busan. According to the senator, the groups deserve the highest praise and commendation for garnering praise and honor for the country and "further building on our glorious legacy of excellence in choral music." "Ang pagkapanalo ng ating choral at mga composers sa ibang bansa ay patunay sa galing ng mga Pilipino sa iba't ibang mga larangan, higit na lalo sa sining ng kantahan," Lapid said. "These choral groups are a testament to how far Filipinos can go when given access to opportunities. Ang panalo nila ay paalala din sa dedikasyon at husay ng mga Pilipino sa musika," Lapid added. The Villanueva Chorale of Misamis Oriental was praised winner of the Pop and Acapella category for their exemplary performances of the songs "When You Believe," "I Believe," and "It's Raining Men." In the said tilt, the group placed second in the competition's Grand Prix final and took home the Gold Prize for the Folk/Ethnic Category. The Sing Philippines Youth Choir (SPYC) Tour Group was the runner-up in the Mixed and Equal Category, also obtaining gold diplomas from the Classical Mixed and Equal, and the Ethnic category of the competition. Meanwhile, the church choir Imusicapella from the Our Lady of the Pillar Parish in Imus, Cavite, came in third place and was awarded a gold diploma in the Classical Mixed and Equal Category. The Balanga Choral Artists and the Bataan Peninsula State University Chorale also earned honors in the ethnic and classical categories for their powerful performances. Two Filipino composers were also named champions in the composition category of the Festival, Ily Matthew Maniano and Ian Gabriel Corpuz, Maniano, a former member of the Philippine Madrigal Singers came in first place for his piece entitled "Amihan", and Corpuz placing third for his piece "Penitensya".