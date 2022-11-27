Williston Barracks / Crash, multiple charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1007566

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sweeney

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 11/18/22 1600

INCIDENT LOCATION: I189 South Burlington

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, False Information to a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Dustin M. Martin

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT

VICTIM: Lisa Rainville-Pare

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VICTIM: Mary Tudhope

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 18, 2022, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of I189 in the City of South Burlington for a motor vehicle crash during which the occupant of one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot. Through investigation and witness statements, it was determined that the operator that fled the scene was Dustin M. Martin of Shelburne, and he was later taken into custody on 11/23/2022 at the Williston Barracks. There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.

As a result of the crash, traffic on I189 was slowed significantly for a short period of time. Troopers were assisted on scene by South Burlington Police, South Burlington Fire and Rescue, and Handy’s Towing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/23 0815

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Christopher Sweeney

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Rd.

Williston, VT 05495

Phone – 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742