Williston Barracks / Crash, multiple charges

CASE#: 22A1007566
DATE/TIME: 11/18/22 1600
INCIDENT LOCATION: I189 South Burlington
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, False Information to a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Dustin M. Martin
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT
VICTIM: Lisa Rainville-Pare
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VICTIM: Mary Tudhope
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 18, 2022, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of I189 in the City of South Burlington for a motor vehicle crash during which the occupant of one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot. Through investigation and witness statements, it was determined that the operator that fled the scene was Dustin M. Martin of Shelburne, and he was later taken into custody on 11/23/2022 at the Williston Barracks. There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.
As a result of the crash, traffic on I189 was slowed significantly for a short period of time. Troopers were assisted on scene by South Burlington Police, South Burlington Fire and Rescue, and Handy’s Towing.
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/23 0815
COURT: Chittenden
