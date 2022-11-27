Stenonymous Author Announces REC Closure, Vows to Continue Court Reporting Industry Analysis
An inside look at the hourly model concept for court reporting and the challenges faced by workers and companies within the industry.
That creates the opportunity to do better and build a more transparent market.”STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REC Reporting, Inc. operations will cease on December 30, 2022. REC Reporting, Inc's hourly model provided an alternative to the default page rate model seen in the court reporting industry today and was designed to reduce average costs to consumers. With the business's closure, REC's owner, Christopher Day, was able to reveal some of the reasoning behind the model. "It's really simple..." started Day. "...the page rates for some consumers are ballooning so much so that it outpaces what many stenographers and digital court reporters are being paid. That creates the opportunity to do better and build a more transparent market. By guaranteeing a set number of pages per hour, it takes the emphasis off of pages produced and puts it on hours worked, which means there's no incentive to add pages -- just incentive to cover proceedings."
— Christopher Day
The benefits of the hourly model don't stop with consumers. Day claims it could help court reporters too, which are mainly comprised of independent contractors. "Rolling transcription time into deposition time makes it easier to put stenographers on a payroll. The company pays some of the employment taxes and takes that burden off the reporter."
Despite REC's closure, according to Day, the Stenonymous blog will continue to operate, sharing industry news, analysis, and innovative concepts. Day still maintains listings of court reporters and companies in New York in order to help legal professionals find stenographers. The concepts explored by Stenonymous are what gave rise to the hourly pay concept. While initial research was promising, Day points to several reasons why REC didn't take off. "The economic downturn combined with the inaccuracy of available data about the court reporting community led to poor timing and execution on my part."
Stenonymous continues its mission to explain the benefits of stenographic court reporting over digital court reporting for consumers, jobseekers, and entrepreneurs.
Christopher Day
Stenonymous
+1 917-685-3010
ChristopherDay227@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook