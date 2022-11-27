RE: 22A5005408/ Runaway Juvenile
The juvenile has been located. Thank you.
_________________________
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881
From: Connor, Brian
Sent: Saturday, November 26, 2022 3:51 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: 22A5005408/ Runaway Juvenile
VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5005408
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/26/22 @ approximately 0100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: County Road, Glover, VT
MISSING JUVENILE: Kasey Mason
AGE: 15
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile, Kasey Mason, who left from a residence on County Road in the town of Glover at approximately 0100 hours on 11/26/22. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Mason’s whereabouts and is now asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information of Mason’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
_________________________
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881