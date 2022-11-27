RE: 22A5005408/ Runaway Juvenile

The juvenile has been located. Thank you.

_________________________ Trooper Brian Connor Vermont State Police Troop A - Derby Barracks (802) 334-8881

VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5005408

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/26/22 @ approximately 0100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: County Road, Glover, VT

MISSING JUVENILE: Kasey Mason

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile, Kasey Mason, who left from a residence on County Road in the town of Glover at approximately 0100 hours on 11/26/22. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Mason’s whereabouts and is now asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information of Mason’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

