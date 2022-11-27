Immersive experiences at the VRdays Rotterdam with "House of Esports"
Playground & House of Esports showcase breathtaking digital worldsROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to join forces with "House of Esports", the official Playground partner of Immersive Tech Week at the VRdays in Rotterdam Nov 28 to Dec 2, 2022. Their VR experience is already a big hit in the EZones on festivals and events. Playground showcases breathtaking immersive, digital worlds and experiences that connect the real and the virtual in new and unexpected ways. Free for all! A place to come together and engage with new technologies such as AR, VR, Web3, haptics and more. Playground is a space at the state of the art technology and unforgettable immersive and interactive experiences for people of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy.
VR is taking a more prominent position in our projects like GameTime, GameSkills, GameBuddies(inclusion) and GameSeniors(senior citizens). We see a bright future for gamification VR AR and AI in all our activities.
Wim Noordzij, CEO at House of Esports says:
"Access to Playground is FREE but you need to reserve a time-slot so we can ensure a good experience for everyone."
Tennis Esports is a virtual sports application developed by the Vienna-based startup VR Motion Learning.
You may have tested “Tennis Esports” at the US Open 2022 in Flushing Meadows or seen it on ABC News, ESPN, ESTV or other networks. Tennis Esports provides an interactive tennis experience. It can be played virtually anywhere by anyone. All you need is a Meta Quest 2 headset and off you go.
You may train different exercises with a virtual ball machine, try to hit a high score in an Arcade game, match your friends online or even play against yourself. For the first time, hundreds of tennis players from around the world will meet on Tennis Esports virtual reality courts and compete for $1000 - $10,000 in the Tennis Esports Cup 2022. The more players, the bigger the prize pool.
Tennis Esports Cup 2022, a world premiere virtual format:
Play whenever you like, enter when you can. The more you play, the more points you get, and that’s basically it. Matches last around 5-10 mins, and you’ll be able to compete from any city, category, or level. Entry is FREE and does not close.
Gregory Gettinger
VR Motion Learning GmbH Co KG
+43 680 5021059
email us here
Tennis Esports Cup 2022