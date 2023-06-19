Tennis Canada VR Tournament
Fans around the world are invited to the “Tennis Canada VR Tournament”, starting June 19 and ending with finals during the National Bank Open.VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tennis fans around the world are invited to take part in the inaugural “Tennis Canada Virtual Reality Tournament presented by the Motorola Razr”, starting June 19 and ending with simultaneous finals during the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto and Montreal on August 11.
Join the groundbreaking “ Tennis Canada Virtual Reality Tournament presented by the Motorola Razr” and play on a virtual court that is accessible online from anywhere, anytime. Tennis Esports is an authentic VR tennis application that gives users access to a new virtual sport.
Over 4,000 fans tested Tennis Esports out at the US Open in 2022 in Flushing Meadows and VR Tennis featured on major news networks like ABC News, ESPN and ESTV. Tennis Esports provides an interactive virtual tennis experience that can be played by anyone, anywhere in the world To access Tennis Esports and step on the court virtually, all you need is a Meta Quest 2 or Pro headset. Within the game, you have the ability to train with the help of different exercises and a virtual ball machine, try to set a high score in a friendly Arcade game, match up with friends online or even play against yourself.
Tennis Canada hosts the biggest VR tennis tournament ever.
For the first time, gamers and tennis players from around the world will meet on Tennis Esports virtual reality courts to compete for a grand prize pool of $15,000 starting June 19. By the end of July, the top two players will be invited to the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto and Montreal where they will battle virtually from both cities to become the first Canadian Tennis Esports champion.
A world premiere virtual format organized by Tennis Canada
This is a tournament unlike any other. Play whenever you’d like, as much as you’d like. For those with limited time, match players will have 6 separate weeks to be the best, but they will have to prove themselves in a target game to decide the finalists. Matches typically last between five and 10 minutes, and you’ll be eligible to compete from any city, category or level.
Either you have your own headset or play at a VR studio where the hardware, WiFi and space is made available for you. Click here for the locations in CanadaBe sure to have an Oculus Meta Quest 2 or Pro with a stable and strong internet connection
Entry is FREE and the tournament playoffs start from June 19 - July 30. There is no deadline to begin competing. Here you find all rules and all FAQs: www.tennis-esports.com/events
Virtual reality tennis is for everyone interested in tennis; gamers and tennis players alike. It is NOT the same as real life tennis, but much shorter and fun! You can be an experienced pro or a complete beginner in real life, but everything can change when you hit the virtual court. Practice makes perfect!
