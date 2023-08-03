Wilson and Tennis Esports Join Forces on Groundbreaking VR Tennis Application
Wilson and VR Motion Learning Join Forces on Groundbreaking VR Tennis Application, ‘Tennis Esports’VIENNA, AUSTRIA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co., the leading sports equipment manufacturer, today announces its collaboration with VR Motion Learning, the visionary developer behind Tennis Esports. This licensor agreement sets the stage for a wide range of thrilling and connected experiences for tennis enthusiasts of all skill levels and locations.
Wilson and VR Motion Learning have a shared vision to push the boundaries of innovation and redefine the future of tennis. By combining Wilson's leadership in sports equipment and VR Motion Learning's groundbreaking technology, Tennis Esports aims to revolutionize the way tennis is played and experienced from learning the sport to shopping and competition.
"We are so excited to work with VR Motion Learning to provide such a realistic experience," said Jason Collins, General Manager of Racquet Sports at Wilson. "This collaboration is the cornerstone for Wilson to pioneer the convergence of sports and virtual reality, enabling true access and inclusion to tennis from anywhere, by anyone of any skill level; at home, at school or the office."
Tennis Esports is for the 1 billion interested tennis players and gamers to learn, compete and socialize as they connect on virtual tennis courts and clubhouses. Offering a realistic, adrenaline-filled experience, Tennis Esports has the potential to enhance the world of tennis in virtual reality, allowing users to take on professional players, in world class stadiums and accessorize with the coolest Wilson equipment and apparel.
The next showcase of Tennis Esports will be at New York’s premiere tennis event, where fans will be presented with VR headsets and free trials of Tennis Esports when they visit the Wilson booth. The Wilson booth will also showcase the finals of the global “Wilson Virtual Championship” which runs from Aug. 7-29. To sign up or learn more, visit www.tennis-esports.com.
About Wilson:
Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf.
In Racquet Sports, Wilson is a global leader in tennis, padel, racquetball, badminton and pickleball. The brand also offers Wilson Sportswear inclusive of lifestyle and performance apparel for all to live like an athlete. Leveraging player insights to create products that push equipment and apparel innovation into new territories, Wilson empowers athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.
About VR Motion Learning:
VR Motion Learning is a pioneering developer specializing in the fusion of virtual reality and sports. Through its innovative technology, VR Motion Learning aims to create immersive and realistic sporting experiences that enhance skill development, training, and competitive gameplay.
Tennis Esports Trailer