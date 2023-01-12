Things to expect from hair loss treatment in Turkey
EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many causes of hair loss, it could be male pattern baldness, an illness or injury causing hair loss, or thinning of the hair. Hair transplants are commonly used to treat a wide range of causes and hair transplant surgery is the ultimate solution. Hair transplant Turkey has gained popularity and recognition among a number of people as a result of many clinics setting up in Istanbul over the years.
Transplant is an invasive procedure and there are certain criteria to be meet up to undergo the procedure. Patients should be medically fit before going for the surgery, do the research, and also have a consultation with the surgeon or dermatologist before preparing for the procedure, so patients can know what to expect.
Hair loss treatment in Turkey: Before having the procedure, patients need to know what to expect from the hair transplant. If patients are having any invasive procedure, like a cosmetic surgery it is a fact that there are certain risks involved.
Patients can only have this procedure, if they are above the age of 18. It is advisable to get a second opinion and give it careful consideration before going ahead with the surgery, patients can also look out for other ways to handle the hair loss problems.
Competitive costs: Turkey is known to be one of the countries that offer a great competitive price when it comes to hair transplant surgery.
There are a lot of best hair transplant clinics in Istanbul that offer this procedure, which makes it easy for the prices to be affordable. This is why many patients choose Turkey for their hair transplant surgery. In Turkey, there is a lower cost of living when compared to other western countries.
Many reputable hair transplant clinics in Turkey strive to ensure that patients suffering from hair loss can afford their treatments, thus they price their transplants competitively.
Each patients price for the surgery will be different and based on many things. These include the kinds of hair loss being treated, the size of the affected area, and the number of individual hairs required to do the hair transplant.
Hair Transplant package deals : Another way hair transplant clinics in Turkey keep their costs affordable is by offering package deals for hair transplant patients. These packages include a variety of items that help with organizing and planning the trip to Turkey and to the clinic, so patients can focus on getting ready for the procedure and recovery.
Packages include transportation between the clinic and the accommodation as well as to and from Istanbul Airport. Hotel accommodation, the cost of the procedure, the cost of any pre- and post-operative checkups and care, as well as any medication to be needed are also covered.
Patients are responsible for planning travel from Istanbul, also have the option of hiring a translator who is fluent in many languages to assist with all communication during the surgery and be present at all appointments.
Modern techniques: Many hair transplant clinics in Turkey often use the Sapphire FUE and DHI methods for their hair transplants.
Clinics take hair follicles from the donor area and implant them in the recipient area using contemporary hair transplant techniques.
The surgeon will carefully put each of these individual hairs, trying to mimic the normal hair development patterns to let the new hair follicles fit in with the ones patients already have. If doctors follow the natural hairline, it will promote a more natural appearance as the hair regrows.
Experienced surgeons & dermatologists: The doctors are professionally trained with the experience they require, as well as team of dermatologists and technicians. Choosing to get the hair transplant treatment in Turkey is a great decision because the doctors in the clinics are well-experienced.
There are quality surgeons, dermatologists, and technicians in all the hair transplant clinics in Turkey. About all have years of expertise and are skilled in the field of hair transplantation.
The team of doctors at the clinic will help the patients with the post-operative care and also the aftercare for the healing process, give the full experience.
The instructions and advice given by the surgeon should be followed, so the recovery process is smooth. It is recommended to be fully rested before traveling back home or resuming work.
Healing after the procedure is specific to the patients and depends on different factors, the size and number of grafts that are done as well as the age and health status have a role to play.
Patients will be able to see the growth of the new hair follicle within 2 to 3 months. It will take almost 12 months until the final results are visible. During the waiting and recovery period patience is important.
Ali Caglayan
