Việt Nam eyes to boost economic, education cooperation with Hong Kong

HÀ NỘI — About 100 leading businesses from Hong Kong (China) will join a field trip to Việt Nam to explore the market and meet representatives of Government agencies and localities, aiming to promote partnerships in trade, investment, production, innovation and high technology, according to the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong.

The office will pay heed to connecting human resources training between Việt Nam and Hong Kong, focusing on encouraging Hong Kong’s universities to provide more scholarships and cooperate with Vietnamese universities, said Consul General Phạm Bình Đàm.

Efforts will be also promoted to solve visa-related issues for Vietnamese labourers to work in Hong Kong, he stated.

According to the diplomat, the agency has established and maintained good relations with authorised agencies, associations, trade unions and influential entrepreneurs in Hong Kong in order to promote relationships between important local partners with ministries, sectors, localities, and businesses of Việt Nam.

Hong Kong is among the top economic partners of Việt Nam, while Việt Nam is also the 7th largest trading partner of Hong Kong, he noted.

Two-way trade between Việt Nam and Hong Kong hit US$28.5 billion in 2021 and $25.2 billion in the first nine months of this year. As of October 20, Hong Kong poured $28.9 billion in 2,133 projects in Việt Nam. — VNS