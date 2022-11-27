Submit Release
News Search

There were 263 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,176 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam eyes to boost economic, education cooperation with Hong Kong

VIETNAM, November 27 -  

HÀ NỘI — About 100 leading businesses from Hong Kong (China) will join a field trip to Việt Nam to explore the market and meet representatives of Government agencies and localities, aiming to promote partnerships in trade, investment, production, innovation and high technology, according to the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong.

The office will pay heed to connecting human resources training between Việt Nam and Hong Kong, focusing on encouraging Hong Kong’s universities to provide more scholarships and cooperate with Vietnamese universities, said Consul General Phạm Bình Đàm.

Efforts will be also promoted to solve visa-related issues for Vietnamese labourers to work in Hong Kong, he stated.

According to the diplomat, the agency has established and maintained good relations with authorised agencies, associations, trade unions and influential entrepreneurs in Hong Kong in order to promote relationships between important local partners with ministries, sectors, localities, and businesses of Việt Nam.

Hong Kong is among the top economic partners of Việt Nam, while Việt Nam is also the 7th largest trading partner of Hong Kong, he noted.

Two-way trade between Việt Nam and Hong Kong hit US$28.5 billion in 2021 and $25.2 billion in the first nine months of this year. As of October 20, Hong Kong poured $28.9 billion in 2,133 projects in Việt Nam. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam eyes to boost economic, education cooperation with Hong Kong

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.