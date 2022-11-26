SAE Media Group reports: Agenda and speaker overview released for the 6th Annual 3D Cell Culture Conference, London, UK

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is delighted to announce the return of successful 3D Cell Culture Conference for its 6th year, taking place on 8 and 9 February 2023 in London, UK.

3D Cell Culture has gained increasing momentum in the pharmaceutical industry over recent years, with the global 3D Cell Culture market predicted to reach a value of $3.48 Billion by 2028. The pharmaceutical industry globally is realising the growing potential of in vitro tissue models for drug discovery, pathology modelling and validation, safety, and toxicity.

3D Cell Culture technology promises to offer increased translatability in models and reduce the costly rates of drug attrition in the discovery process, heralding the next major advance in the discovery of pharmaceuticals.

The theme for this year’s conference is Exploring the Implementation of Complex In-vitro Models for Drug Development.

The conference will be co-chaired by:

Phillip Hewitt, Global Head of Early Investigative Toxicology, Merck and Rhiannon David, Director, Microphysiological Systems, AstraZeneca.

Interested partied can register at http://www.3d-cellculture.com/PR1 and SAVE £200 until 30 November 2022!

Featured Conference Speakers Include:

• Stefan Przyborski, Professor Cell Technology, Durham University

• Dr Manjunath Hegde, Scientific Investigator & Associate Fellow, GSK

• Scott MacDonnell, Director – New Target Interrogation Group, Regeneron

• Stephen Fowler, Group Leader, Clinical Pharmacologist, Roche

• Patrick Devine, Scientific Director, Bristol Myers Squibb

• Pelin Candarlioglu, Investigator - Bioengineer/Cell Biologist Complex In Vitro Models, GSK

• Masato Ohbuchi, Senior Researcher, Astellas

• Lewis Chaytor, Senior Research Scientist, AstraZeneca

The conference will bring together industry experts from big pharma, regulatory bodies, and cutting-edge researchers to discuss the challenges and drivers of these medical technologies, through case studies of the latest innovations in 3D Cell Culture models, real world examples of clinical applications, and insights into regulatory validation and high throughput screening to give a comprehensive look into this fast-growing industry.

Key Reasons to Join Include:

• Discuss the uses of advanced cell technologies for human tissue bioengineering

• Uncover the major benefits of 3D modelling in enhancing clinical translation and predictability

• Utilise 3D cell culture for personalised drug screening and high-throughput screening over traditional 2D methods

• Learn how to implement 3D Cell Culture techniques for antibody and cell and gene therapy discovery process

• Delve into advanced case studies looking into organ models: from the blood-brain barrier to liver spheroids

Download the complimentary brochure at http://www.3d-cellculture.com/PR1

For sponsorship enquiries contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or email andrew.gibbons@saemediagroup.com

For media, press enquiries contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 207 827 6162 or email

simi.sapal@saemediagroup.com



3D Cell Culture Conference

8-9 February 2023

London, UK

http://www.3d-cellculture.com/PR1

Sponsored: CelVivo, Promega and Systemic Bio

#3DCellCulture2023



