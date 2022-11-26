Submit Release
22A5005408/ Runaway Juvenile

VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile   

STATE OF VERMONT  

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY  

VERMONT STATE POLICE  

  

NEWS RELEASE  

          

CASE#:  22A5005408  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Brian Connor                                

STATION:  Derby                      

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881    

DATE/TIME:  11/26/22 @ approximately 0100 hours            

INCIDENT LOCATION: County Road, Glover, VT    

MISSING JUVENILE:  Kasey Mason  

AGE:  15 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Albany, VT  

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:    

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile, Kasey Mason, who left from a residence on County Road in the town of Glover at approximately 0100 hours on 11/26/22. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Mason’s whereabouts and is now asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information of Mason’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. 

 

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

