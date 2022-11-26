New Haven Barracks / Farm Stand Theft
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
CASE#: 22B5003785
TROOPER: Tpr. Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/25/22 approximately 1326 Hours
LOCATION: Old Jerusalem Rd., Leicester, VT
VIOLATION(S):
-Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
VICTIM: Hannah Sessions
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: **REQUEST FOR INFORMATION**
On 11/26/22 at approximately 10:06 hours, Troopers were notified of a reported theft from a farm stand on Old Jerusalem Rd. in the Town of Leicester. Troopers were advised on 11/25/22 at approximately 13:26 hours the unknown male in the attached picture entered a farm stand owned by Hannah Sessions (46) and stole money from the cash drawer.
The investigation is ongoing and the Vermont State Police are asking anyone who recognizes the male in the attached photo to please contact Tpr. Anthony at the New Haven Barracks (802-388-4919).
https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit