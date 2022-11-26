Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Farm Stand Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

             

CASE#: 22B5003785

TROOPER:  Tpr. Ryan Anthony              

STATION: New Haven Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 11/25/22 approximately 1326 Hours

LOCATION: Old Jerusalem Rd., Leicester, VT

VIOLATION(S):


-Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time                                       


VICTIM: Hannah Sessions 

AGE:  46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: **REQUEST FOR INFORMATION** 


On 11/26/22 at approximately 10:06 hours, Troopers were notified of a reported theft from a farm stand on Old Jerusalem Rd. in the Town of Leicester. Troopers were advised on 11/25/22 at approximately 13:26 hours the unknown male in the attached picture entered a farm stand owned by Hannah Sessions (46) and stole money from the cash drawer.


The investigation is ongoing and the Vermont State Police are asking anyone who recognizes the male in the attached photo to please contact Tpr. Anthony at the New Haven Barracks (802-388-4919).


 https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit


