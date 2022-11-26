Visit by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Education Dr Maliki Osman to The Hague, Netherlands, 27 to 29 November 2022

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Maliki Osman will make a working visit to The Hague, The Netherlands from 27 to 29 November, to attend the High-Level Round Table on Anti-Corruption at the invitation of Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra.

Minister Maliki will deliver remarks at a Ministerial Session hosted by the foreign ministers of The Netherlands, Canada, and Ecuador as part of the Round Table, during which he would also have meetings with his counterparts. Minister Maliki will also engage Singaporeans living in The Netherlands.

Minister Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

26 NOVEMBER 2022