Big supermarkets join Promotion Month 2022

HÀ NỘI — Many supermarkets in Hà Nội and HCM City are taking part in the National Promotion Month 2022, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade from mid-November, to stimulate consumer demand at year-end.

One of the programmes - the “Hà Nội Midnight Sale” taking place from November 25-27 - has attracted about 200 businesses, shopping centres, production facilities and local supermarkets including Central Retail, BRGMart, Co.opmart, Lotte Mart, Winmart and Pico.

Joining both “Hà Nội Midnight Sale” and “Shopping Season” programmes in HCM City, all supermarkets under the Central Retail Group launched mega sales in three days (November 25 to 2am November 28).

With “Cheaper than ever – Cheap Through the Night” theme, the supermarket chain Big C/GO! offers special discounts of between 35 per cent and 60 per cent for both food and non-food products.

At the electronics system Nguyễn Kim, a member of Central Retail, shoppers can buy household products with discounts of up to 70 per cent in its biggest promotion of the year – "Shocking sale Big Bang", a well-known promotion to consumers since 2006 until now.

Similar programmes are also organised by other electronics supermarkets including MediaMart and Pico.

At the MediaMar, a wide range of products from TV, refrigerators, rice cookers to fan heaters, laptops and smartphones of big-brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL and Coex are being sold at discounts of between 20-60 per cent.

Between November 25-27, Pico has reduced the prices of up to 60 per cent for electrical products and household appliances including microwave ovens, induction cookers, vacuum cleaners, rice cookers and dishwashers.

Trần Thị Phương Lan, acting director of Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, said: "Hà Nội Midnight Sale combined with Black Friday and other events in the Promotion Month is expected to lay a good foundation for the development of the night economy, changing the shopping habits of consumers not only during the day, but also at night, linking shopping with the use of other services such as dining, entertainment, and travel."

E-commerce week and Online Friday 2022

An e-commerce week will be held from November 28 to December 4 while Vietnam Online Shopping Day - Online Friday 2022 is scheduled to last from December 2-4.

The week-long event offers opportunities for enterprises operating in the fields of e-commerce and digital technology to introduce their products, services and solutions to developing Việt Nam's e-commerce.

According to the MoIT, during the above-mentioned time frame, consumers can buy products at attractive prices on the website https://onlinefriday.vn.

The ministry will coordinate with TikTok to introduce hashtag #OnlineFriday2022 on the platform with 60 million views, encourage users to make videos to share useful shopping experiences as well as introduce quality products and attractive promotions to millions of consumers across the country.

Online Friday 2022 aims to promote the development of e-commerce and the application of solutions to support enterprises in increasing sales and developing sustainably, it said.— VNS