The Pineapple Theory released a freshly harvest new book

When you're inspired, you become inspiring.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Pineapple positively cultivated a growth continuum and has officially, freshly harvest the last book of the series title: The Pineapple Theory - Never lose yourself, never forget yourself.
— Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu
This freshly harvest pineapple will inspire you to become YOU!
Theoretically, what if adding a pineapple to people’s life could assists living on Earth more happily, together?
About the new pineapple:
Throughout Earth timeline, several Mythologies took birth and still lives today. Mythologies providing perspectives to understand life and humans emotionally better. Remove the illusions of their storytelling and their raw concept can be seen. Their raw concept is their purpose: Assist humans to live happily, together. To live happily together starts within each one of us because positive emotions within is positive emotions around.
Life is positive & negatives forces requiring balance, a philosophy trackable since the 14th century B.C. Adding a pineapple to people’s life is like adding a pineapple on their foundation. Keep it standing tall and in-balance on the foundation. Life’s negative forces are strong, influenced by poor corporate leadership, the emotional fishermen thinking for themselves, and how most of society chooses to act & speak from their own thoughts without ownership because the majority seeks around instead of within. Per The Pineapple Theory, all becomes emotional illusions with life & time.
In the emotional illusions of life & time, your true self is right there, buried under cultural conditioning, other people’s opinions, and inaccurate conclusions you drew as a child and adult that became/influences your beliefs about who you are. All can trick you emotionally and if you don’t take time to pause in your mind, define as your temple, resulting of losing yourself, and forgetting yourself.
“The Japanese say we have three faces:
• The first we show to the world.
• The second we show to our close friends and family.
• The third, we never show anyone. It is the truest reflection of who we are.
Under your inner foundation, there are root, and they are YOU. What if by returning to yourself you would become yourself, with one face? After all, the roots of a pineapple plant show us one pineapple!
Don’t wait for life to change you because life, is the one waiting for you to change.
Never lose yourself, never forget yourself, return to yourself with The Pineapple Theory.
Available for everyone, from everywhere on Amazon and direct from the website of The Pineapple Theory.
