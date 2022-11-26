Submit Release
Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery (Knife) Offenses in the First District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to Armed Robbery (Knife) offenses that occurred on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in the First District.

 

In each of the below offenses, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location, brandished a knife, took the victim’s property, and fled the scene.

 

  • At approximately 6:56 pm, in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast.

CCN 22-165-288

 

  • At approximately 7:35 pm in the 100 block of 16th Street, Southeast. CCN:22-165-938

 

  • At approximately 7:25 pm, in the 1500 block of Independence Avenue, Southeast.

CCN: 22-165-937

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/XVhdznFEK3c

 

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

