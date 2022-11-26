ICYMI: DEO Announces State 2022 Veteran Incentive Awards at Second Annual Florida Veterans Workforce Summit

Tallahassee, FL –Last week, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the winners of the 2022 Veteran Incentive Awards at the second annual Veterans Workforce Summit. DEO awarded the 2022 Veteran Incentive Awards to three Local Workforce Development Boards (LWDB) and two LWDB employees to recognize their service to the state’s veterans through employment services, program service enhancements, and community partnerships to best assist Florida’s veterans.

The summit also provided statewide training for the Jobs for Veterans’ State Grant. LWDB staff learned skills to better support veterans, transitioning service members, and eligible spouses as they find and begin meaningful careers.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, DEO was proud to host the second annual Florida Veterans Workforce Summit,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “The summit was an excellent opportunity for local workforce boards to learn how to best support our veteran community, and I had the honor of recognizing some of the state’s best veteran advocates.









CareerSource Oklaloosa was the 2022 Veteran Incentive Award for the small category of Local Workforce Development Boards. The CareerSource Okaloosa team is pictured here with DEO team members who represent the State Veterans’ Program Office.







CareerSource Escarosa was the 2022 Veteran Incentive Award for the medium category of Local Workforce Development Boards. The CareerSource Escarosa team is pictured here with DEO team members who represent the State Veterans’ Program Office.





CareerSource Palm Beach was the 2022 Veteran Incentive Award for the large category of Local Workforce Development Boards. The CareerSource Palm Beach team is pictured here with DEO team members who represent the State Veterans’ Program Office.

<



DEO team members who represent the State Veterans' Program Office are pictured alongside the 2022 Veterans Summit’s guest speaker, former Navy Seal Robert O’Neill. Pictured from left to right: Exit Smith, Robert O’Neill, Jason McCandless, Mark Brennan, and Awilda Carozza.

The following LWDBs and individuals received awards at the Florida Veterans Workforce Summit:

In the Small LWDB category: CareerSource Okaloosa Walton.

In the Medium LWDB category: CareerSource Escarosa

In the Large LWDB category: CareerSource Palm Beach County

Disabled Veterans’ Outreach Program Specialist of the Year, Jahmassaa Hylton, CareerSource Tampa Bay

Local Veterans’ Employment Representative of the Year, Russell Raught, CareerSource Escarosa

DEO also announced the winners of the Disabled Veterans’ Outreach Program Specialist of the Year and Local Veterans’ Employment Representative of the Year.

The summit included U.S. Department of Labor Veteran Employment and Training Services (DOL VETS) leadership, the Director of Veterans Employment and Training Services (DVET), the State Veteran Program Coordinator (SVPC), the region’s Assistant State Veteran Program Coordinator (ASVPC), and guest speaker and retired Navy Seal, Robert O’Neill.

As the nation’s most veteran-friendly state, Florida’s state agencies and partners offer an abundance of resources and opportunities to help veterans find meaningful employment, support their families, and contribute to their communities.

This month, DEO and CareerSource Florida partnered with Florida employers to hold job fairs through the Paychecks for Patriots program to help build connections between veteran job seekers and Florida’s job creators. Governor DeSantis also awarded $1.5 million to provide transitional housing for Floridians and veterans recovering from substance abuse through the Recovery Housing Program (RHP).

Florida Housing Finance Corporation launched the Hometown Heroes Housing Program this year to provide down payment and closing cost assistance to first-time, income-qualified homebuyers. Eligible frontline workers include active military, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, educators and healthcare professionals. To date, more than 580 active military, veterans or surviving spouses have utilized the Hometown Heroes program to purchase a home.

For more agency resources available to Florida’s veterans, click here.

For more information about the Jobs for Veterans State Grant, visit FloridaJobs.org.

###