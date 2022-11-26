Manufacturing Week in Saskatchewan

CANADA, November 26 - Released on November 25, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has recognized this week as Manufacturing Week in the province, celebrating the significant contributions of the manufacturing sector to Saskatchewan's economy.

“Our government is proud of the continued growth in the manufacturing sector, which is a major generator of jobs and economic opportunities in our province,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “Manufacturing is a major contributor in keeping Saskatchewan competitive in domestic and international markets. Manufacturing week is a great opportunity to recognize those involved in this important sector.”

Manufacturing continues to be a vital area for economic growth and diversification in Saskatchewan. The manufacturing sector contributed $5.1 billion to Saskatchewan's total 2021 real GDP of $77.4 billion. This represents about 6.6 per cent of Saskatchewan's GDP, which is an increase of 0.5 percentage points from the previous year.

The Government of Saskatchewan has also released a report entitled Overview of the Manufacturing Sector in Saskatchewan 2022. The report provides data on manufacturing GDP, the number and size of businesses, employment, shipments, earnings, and capital investment.

Highlights include:

Employment in the manufacturing sector in Saskatchewan increased by 2.9% in 2021. This increase is partly due to growth in global and domestic demand.

Saskatchewan had 1,892 manufacturing establishments in 2021 and most (94.1%) of them were small businesses.

Saskatchewan's international exports of manufactured goods totaled $7.6 billion in 2021 and made up 20.6% of Saskatchewan's net exports.

Between 2020 and 2021, Saskatchewan's manufacturing shipments grew by 33.2% (second highest among the provinces).

Saskatchewan's Growth Plan includes a goal to increase the value of manufacturing exports by 50 per cent by the year 2030. That goal will be achieved by ensuring Saskatchewan has a competitive tax and regulatory environment for investment, expanding access to Canadian and international markets for Saskatchewan manufacturers and creating incentives that improve efficiency and accelerate investment.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Sam Sasse

Trade and Export Development

306-530-6917

Sam.sasse@gov.sk.ca