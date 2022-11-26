The "New Picasso" Leon Löwentraut to Premiere at Art Miami
The Pop Star of European Art Presents His Works at Three Exhibitions in Miami From November 30 - December 4, 2022
For me, art means freedom! To artistically overcome the limits of time."”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- German artist Leon Löwentraut is the shooting star of the European art scene: just 24 years old, he inspires and polarizes art fans and art collectors throughout Europe with spectacular exhibition openings and colorful works.
— Leon Löwentraut
Leon Löwentraut had his first exhibition at age 15 in a gallery near Munich. His first international exhibition followed two years later in London. After that, it was one after the other: Singapore, Berlin, Düsseldorf, New York, Florence, Copenhagen, Venice, Vienna, Zurich, and Madrid - always with a tremendous media response. "Child prodigy" or "pop star of art" were the media headlines.
At Miami Art Week, the exceptional young artist with his explosive paintings is represented for the first time (and three times).
To schedule an interview with Leon Löwentraut, interested media are invited to contact WORKHOUSE, CEO Adam Nelson via nelson@workhousepr.com
At Art Miami, one of the most important fairs for contemporary art in America, the renowned Wiesbaden-based Galerie Rother shows four of the artist's current works. The critical art fair opens its doors on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 7 pm at One Herald Plaza for a selected audience for the VIP preview.
The Art Miami
One Herald Plaza
NE 14th Street & Biscayne Bay
Miami, FL 33132
Gallery Rother
Booth n° AM105
More info: https://www.artmiami.com/practical-info
From November 30 to December 4, all art lovers can visit the impressive exhibition.
In addition, the legendary Rudolf Budja Gallery will present the art star in a highly sensational solo show. The Grand Opening will take place on Wednesday, November 30, at 7:30 pm, 1330 18th Street, Miami Beach, Florida, 33139.
Titled "Reflection of a Soul," the show will feature 12 large-scale works by the German artist.
Gallery owner Rudolf Budja says, "Leon Löwentraut is a youngster who is entering the art market with a whole new way of doing things. We have an exciting audience in Miami that is open to new things. Why am I giving Leon a solo show? He and his work have really impressed me. But not only that: also the way he stages himself and his art. That is highly interesting in terms of art history; I see a new trend there. Leon is a total work of art."
Rudolf Budja Gallery
Opening November 30, 2022, 7:30 pm.
1330 18th Street
Miami Beach, FL, 33139
Strict guest list
In addition, Rudolf Budja Gallery will also be present at Art Miami, where a painting by Löwentraut will be on view.
The Art Miami
Rudolf Budja Gallery
Booth n° AM410
"It's a dream come true!" enthuses Leon Löwentraut, "I'm already very excited about Miami's vibrant art scene."
The 24-year-old Leon Löwentraut has made a name for himself in the international art world with impressive speed: his art is in demand, and his exhibition openings are considered spectacular. His art inspires, irritates, and polarizes - the public and the media. He is the face of a young generation of artists giving the scene new momentum. The business magazine Forbes chose him as one of the "30 under 30" (the 30 most important personalities under 30). Incidentally, Löwentraut convinced the Forbes jury not only with his powerful, expressive works but also with art actions such as the "Global Goals" and the "Global Gate," one of the largest mobile sculptures in the world, which stood at Frankfurt Airport until May 2021. Both art actions deal with "sustainability," interpret it artistically and carry it into the world. According to Forbes, Leon Löwentraut is one of the young Germans who have achieved incredible things in 2020.
His first book has just been published by "teNeues Verlag "- a large-format illustrated book with an impressive selection of photos documenting his work to date.
Löwentraut emphasizes: "For me, art means freedom!" His goal: "To artistically overcome the limits of time." Leon understands painting as an artistically explorative process of knowledge - result open.
Rudolf Budja Gallery offers international art of the 20th century with a focus on Pop Art and contemporary artists. Rudolf Budja opened his first gallery in 1988 in his hometown of Graz, followed by galleries in Salzburg, London, New York, and Miami (2009), where he lives most of the year. The Miami gallery was represented - as the only gallery - at Art Miami from the beginning. Budja has worked with art greats such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, among others.
The Rother Gallery prefers to show contemporary painting and sculpture. More info at:
https://www.galerie-rother.com/kuenstler/leon-lowentraut/
The Art Miami
November 29 to December 4, 2022
One Herald Plaza
NE 14th Street & Biscayne Bay
Miami, FL 33132
Rother Gallery
Booth n° AM105
Rudolf Budja Gallery
Booth n° AM410
Rudolf Budja Gallery
Opening on November 30, 2022, at 7:30 pm.
1330 18th Street
Miami Beach, FL, 33139
Leon Löwentraut
https://www.leonloewentraut.de/
Adam Nelson
WORKHOUSE
+1 2126458006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn