Retail Therapy Gains New Meaning: Shoppers Boost Critical Small-Biz Sales Buying Gifts to Support Loved Ones’ Wellness
WingTips are designed to invite exploration and hands-on engagement. Each set includes eleven angel paintings on sturdy, art-quality prints, with additional angel insight on the back panel. Selecting a print for display offers a daily grounding practice.
The back side of each art-quality WingTips print includes explanation from the angels, which builds upon the advice that’s handwritten alongside the angel painting on the front.
Solopreneurs like Artist Liv Lane depend on Holiday Sales; Her WingTips Art Collections offer a daily grounding practice through uplifting artwork and messages,
Each of my original WingTips paintings sold within minutes, illustrating a real hunger for comfort and inspiration. I’ve partnered with another small business to spread WingTips love to more people.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellness is a growing priority, even in gift giving, according to McKinsey & Company research, which shows consumers “increasingly value and seek out products and services that can address needs across several wellness dimensions.” As shoppers seek gifts to support loved ones’ mental health and wellness, purchasing through small businesses provides a double dose of needed support.
— Artist Liv Lane
Small business owners and solo entrepreneurs who create wellness-focused products are relying on a boost in holiday sales. “Facing economic uncertainty and high inflation, many small businesses are feeling the pressure to have a strong quarter before the colder, slower months of winter to come,” reports U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “It is even more important this year to support small businesses and fuel a strong economy.”
Artist Liv Lane has created affordable gift sets with prints of her popular WingTips paintings, to share the healing messages more broadly. “I saw each of my original WingTips paintings sell within minutes during the pandemic, illustrating a real hunger for comfort and inspiration during these turbulent times,” said Lane. “Now I’ve partnered with another female-owned small business – June Co. – to spread the WingTips love to more people.” Lane designed the WingTips collections — each with eleven 5x5” angel watercolor prints — to provide more than visual beauty. The high-quality prints are sturdy enough to be held and contemplated each day, since the back of each 5x5” print reveals deeply comforting and motivating wisdom.
Lane hopes her WingTips will serve as an uplifting gift, inspiring people to notice, talk about, and derive strength from the magic all around. "Embracing real-life magic takes intentional awareness, patience and trust," said Lane. "Selecting and displaying a WingTips print each day can become an affirming, centering practice to celebrate and welcome everyday magic."
The five themed collections are thoughtful gifts for anyone experiencing a significant life transition.
WingTips for Finding Magic and Meaning will spark a soul sister’s inquisitive, adventurous spirit, and encourage her to celebrate and explore her own intuition. This collection invites your friend to honor the magic in and around her each time she selects a print to display on the black, wooden easel included with this WingTips starter set.
WingTips for Pursuing Your Dreams cheer on a young person who’s just starting out on her own, or a friend who’s summoning the courage to step off the beaten path and follow her heart. The art in this WingTips starter set will remind her she’s strong, creative and capable of achieving anything.
WingTips for Facing Hard Things honor how much the past few years have challenged us in ways we could never have imagined, and resonates with heartfelt support for those who are bravely dealing with unexpected hardship, whether dealing with a difficult diagnosis, caring for others who are suffering, or simply tackling life’s hurdles as they arise. The colorful, abstract paintings are rich with dots of light and warm, whimsical details, infusing the art with so much energy that the angels’ love and light emanates from it.
WingTips for Healing Your Heart provide comfort and gentle guidance to help a friend or family member honor the feelings and memories that accompany life’s twists and turns. For anyone navigating life after loss, disappointment or unexpected change, these pieces offer loving care to gently ease their journey.
WingTips for Changing the World illustrate your admiration and appreciation to those who are doing their best to make a positive impact on the world — the teachers, frontline workers, volunteers and those striving to bring their good ideas to light. This set cheers and motivates those who are dedicated to lifting up others and illuminating a brighter future.
Both WingTips for Finding Magic and Meaning and WingTips for Pursuing Your Dreams are starter sets, which come with a black, wooden display easel for just $26.99. Each supplemental set is $18.99, including: WingTips for Facing Hard Things, WingTips for Changing the World and WingTips for Healing Your Heart. All five gift sets can be purchased at LivLane.com. WingTips can be given as an individual set, or combined to create a robust collection.
Many small business owners offer a more personal connection than the traditional retail environment, and Lane is no exception. She has curated resources to connect with the angels and learn about her experience painting with the angels in The Angel Resource Center (The ARC) at LivLane.com. Follow @LivLane on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with her adventures with the angels, and to participate in collectively focusing on healing, loving energy via her “A Word with the Angels” art and inspiration.
June Co. is a multifaceted, trendsetting product development studio known for creating beautifully designed private label products for some of the nation's largest retailers, as well as their own stable of lifestyle brands. Exquisite yet accessible June Co. offerings span exquisite office decor, stationery and beauty accessories to jewelry organization and outdoor games. The Minneapolis firm prioritizes meaningful relationships with clients, vendors and consumers; sustainability in product development; and giving back to the community.
WingTips is a registered trademark of Liv Lane and Choosing Beauty, Inc.
Shelly Dvorak
Sphere 421, Inc
+1 952-250-7965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Amy Arias of JuneCo Speaks about WingTips