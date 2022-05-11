Launching Today: WingTips Gift Line, by Liv Lane

Five WingTips gift sets feature angelic art and advice painted by Liv Lane with the angels. Starter sets, Pursuing Your Dreams and Finding Magic & Meaning, include a wooden easel. Supplemental sets include Facing Hard Things, Healing Your Heart, and Changing the World. Each 5"x5" WingTips print features an angel image along with handwritten angel advice. Starter sets include a wooden easel on which to display a selected WingTips print each day. Each WingTips print features an angel image and handwritten angel advice. Angels guided Liv Lane in painting each brushstroke and shared each message transcribed by Liv and featured on the front and back of each print.

Artist and Angel Collaborator Introduces Five WingTips Print Collections with Angel Advice on How to Live a Good and Happy Life

I hope these WingTips sets reveal how much the angels adore every single person, and want to help us feel good, do good and be happy.” — Liv Lane, WingTips artist and collaborator with the angels

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, May 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liv Lane had no training or skills in watercolor painting when, in 2017, the angels she’s seen and heard her entire life asked that she find a paint set and begin by following their instructions on every brushstroke and color. And yet, the results were captivating; within a year, Lane held her first art show in Minneapolis and her abstract, ethereal artwork was being scooped up by customers across the U.S. and Canada. Last year, when the angels guided her to create more than 80 watercolor sketches of them and transcribe their words of advice, every original piece in the WingTips collection sold within minutes of being posted online. Now, in partnership with product development studio JuneCo, Lane is launching five WingTips print collections to make the angels’ art and messages accessible to all.Each of the WingTips paintings features colorful, whimsical renderings of angels alongside their profound words of advice, handwritten by Lane, on how to be “a good and happy human.” The back of each art print features an in-depth explanation from the angels to build on that advice. Printed on sturdy, art-quality paper to encourage personal engagement, two of the sets include a wooden display easel to support a daily or weekly practice of reflection.Selecting an image to display each morning, for instance, sets clear intention for the day, and the display can be changed whenever a boost of encouragement, inspiration or support is needed.“The angels love when we ask for their help and guidance,” said Lane. “But for many people it’s not easy to hear or notice when their angels swoop in to provide answers, inspiration or comfort. I hope these WingTips sets reveal how much the angels adore every single person, and want to help us feel good, do good and be happy.”WingTips CollectionFive themed WingTips collections launch today, each with eleven 5”x5” art-quality prints. Two starter sets, “WingTips for Pursuing Your Dreams” and “WingTips for Finding Magic and Meaning,” are packaged with a wooden display easel in a clear gift box. Supplemental packs address three other themes — “WingTips for Facing Hard Times,” “WingTips for Healing Your Heart,” and “WingTips for Changing the World” — and are presented in sealed, clear sleeves. All five gift sets can be purchased at LivLane.com. Liv’s Experience with the AngelsAfter a lifetime of chatting with the angels, Liv Lane loves being able to share their light through the art and writings they create collaboratively.Liv enjoyed a robust friendship with angels even when she was a young girl growing up in the Midwest. In an attempt to fit in, she hid this connection for much of her teen and young adult life, and focused on building a successful communications career and starting a family. A traumatic birth experience with her firstborn initiated a harrowing battle to heal the effects of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Through that healing process, her intuitive gifts – including her connection to the angels – became too strong to ignore or hide anymore. Embracing her calling, Liv stepped away from her corporate career to speak, write and teach in collaboration with the angels.She began painting with the angels at their request in 2017, following their precise instructions to create ethereal, abstract watercolor paintings, each with a corresponding angelic message. Just a year later, that painting collaboration became life-saving therapy, as Liv faced three and a half years of grueling treatments and complications from a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer.Thrilled to be in remission today, under the watchful eye of her doctors and angels, Liv is eager to spread the love and encouragement of the angels with all who need it, through painting, teaching and whatever else the angels might have in store.Additional resources to connect with the angels and learn about Liv’s experience painting with the angels can be found in The Angel Resource Center (The ARC) at LivLane.com. Follow @LivLane on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with Liv’s adventures with the angels, and to participate in collectively focusing on healing, loving energy via her “A Word with the Angels” art and inspirationJune Co. is a multifaceted, trendsetting product development studio known for its beautifully designed private label products, created for some of the nation's largest retailers, and their own stable of lifestyle brands, from office and stationery to beauty accessories, and from jewelry organization to outdoor games. This Minneapolis firm prioritizes meaningful relationships with clients, vendors and consumers, sustainability in its product development and giving back to the community.WingTips is a registered trademark of Liv Lane and Choosing Beauty, Inc.# # #

