Making A Difference In The Film Industry
Competing With The Big Studios
Stories can affect us, stories can change our perception, enhance our knowledge, make us sad, make us happy, and make us better people.”SANTA ROSA, CA, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can one man put forth enough effort to make a splash big enough to affect the world? Bryan Brooks thinks so. He’s been making waves this past year with his independent feature film Wrecker. Bryan is the film’s producer, financier, writer, editor, set designer, fight choreographer, special effects artist, stunt coordinator, sound designer, colorist, costume designer, and lead actor. How can one man wear so many hats? Simple… Bryan Brooks has drive and a lot of it.
— Bryan Brooks
Bryan Brooks has weathered some of the worst working conditions on the planet as a Bering Sea Crab Fisherman, climbed some of the world’s tallest peaks, and backpacked through dozens of countries by himself. Now he has set his sights on the entertainment industry, tackling an unheard-of goal… to make a feature-length movie all by himself, one that can compete with the big studios. The time and determination it takes to learn each discipline of the filmmaking process is overwhelming, but for a man with the drive of Bryan Brooks it is simply another goal to be accomplished. Bryan has spent the last 10 years learning each and every discipline of the filmmaking process for one reason, to make the world a better place!
“Stories can affect us, stories can change our perception, enhance our knowledge, make us sad, make us happy, and make us better people. I get sick of spending hours looking for something interesting and stimulating to watch on TV only to be disappointed 5 minutes into a film. I want to tell stories that teach the audience something useful, not lull people to sleep. A story with interesting characters can teach life lessons and practical skills. I want my audience to be entertained but also get something out of their viewing experience. You know that feeling you get after reading a good book? Knowing you’ve taken away something valuable from the time you spent reading it? I want filmmakers to up their game. The vast majority of studio-backed films teach their viewers nothing, just mindless violence and predictable plot lines. With just a little effort, filmmakers can reach into their audience’s minds, make them think, help them understand the world and its issues better. That’s what I aim to do with my films.”
With his latest feature Wrecker now available on Amazon Prime, Bryan is writing his next feature which will be set in the wine county of Napa Valley, CA. If it’s your desire to help independent filmmakers like Bryan Brooks, please follow the link to his film and give it a watch. And remember, everything you are watching was created by just one man, a man making a difference.
