Memotics, the Latest experience & learn to earn Metaverse Built On UE5 Comes to challenge the status quo in WEB 3 space.

Memotics is a Singapore-based Web 3 social space with a difference, Memotics aims to revolutionize the space by empowering your memories and emotions, to bring in-real-life experiences and businesses into web3.

Even in the current crypto winter and recession in the stock market, these archipreneurs are capitalizing on the “perfect storm” to build the future.

For more than half a decade, OpenSea was the leading marketplace of NFTs, boasting sale values expressed in billions of dollars. Recently, the sales of this platform nosedived to an all-time low, reaching barely above $500 million, which is a decline of roughly 89%.

NFT collectors, investors, and crypto enthusiasts now more than ever demand utility from their purchases and are skipping past the seemingly endless stream of new projects, which have weeks or sometimes days to prove they are different.

This Singapore-based company was founded by an Australian Architect who leads an international award-winning architecture firm that works with public listed developers in Malaysia & Japan for the past 10 years. Through the ‘learn and experience to earn platform’, they aim to restore confidence not only in web 3 but the real-world value it has to offer. They pivoted from traditional design to architect his ‘metaverse for good & learning’ as a business strategy, understanding that blockchain technology (Web 3) will be here to stay. Despite the recent bear market, the founders saw an opportunity to launch this new Web 3 project and build the future. The team plans to revive the space on-chain, with cutting-edge aesthetics, next-level animation, and a fresh, exciting experience-to-earn model while unlocking massive possibilities of blockchain technology with Web2 businesses.

Memotics aims to be a safe haven for peer-to-peer learning where one can express themselves creatively; a social platform with activities & games curated to enrich the learning experience while also earning rewards.

The project’s spokesperson divulged the inventiveness of the Memotics approach. Unlike contemporary emerging NFT and metaverse projects, Memotics plans to deliver value to its members by not only enabling them to invest in stable, fool-proof non-fungible tokens but also educating the members about how this metaverse is built, where its leadership will take it, and what each member can gain by entering it, stating the following: “Memotics is a metaverse encapsulating memories and emotions through architectural design and social interactions. Built on Unreal Engine 5 and deep web3 integrations, Memotics delivers the unrivaled potential to deliver experience, learn, and earn components within its vast ecosystem,” said Memotics’ spokesperson.

Memotics puts its heart and soul into its community. In merely eight months, the Memotics community is now over 8,000 people strong and counting. Each member is more than an NFT holder – according to the project’s spokesperson, members will be active participants in the metaverse capable of forging beautiful friendships, leveraging the power of omnichannel communication to meet, befriend, and potentially partner with like-minded individuals.

As we are all aware, web3 space can sometimes be extremely volatile and sensitive to certain news and events with direct effects on trading volume across the board leading to a drastic decrease in the level of activeness. However, with every cloud comes a silver lining of hope, we aim to be the project that will ‘weather through’ and provide holders with a safe shelter.

Memotics is currently working on its next series of NFT drops, while building never stops for the team in the background. As hinted on the project’s Twitter, the Memotics Homies will always play an integral part in its development, being the genesis launch and serving as digital representations of their holders as they dive through dreamlike landscapes, virtual emotions, and numerous challenges that are yet to come to the horizon.

Memotics first released and revealed 1,888 Memotics Homie NFTs on OpenSea in July 2022 as a free mint to welcome web3 individuals with like-minded visions. The Memotics Homies NFTs was created from a deep pool of inspiration and utilized sophisticated design and animation tools to ensure each Homie NFT is vibrant and exquisite. To join the Memotics family, pay a visit to our Opensea to adopt a Homie and begin your journey with us!

More information about the Memotics Metaverse is available on the project’s official Twitter page.

