Submit Release
News Search

There were 819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,124 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. - BCLI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ("Brainstorm" or the "Company") BCLI. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Brainstorm and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 10, 2022, Brainstorm issued a press release announcing that the Company had received a refusal to file letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for its New Biologics License Application for NurOwn for the treatment of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The press release disclosed that investigators of the NurOwn Phase 3 study jointly stated "the pre-specified primary outcome measure was not met." The press release further stated that FDA has indicated that the Company can request a Type A meeting to discuss the content of the refusal to file letter. On this news, Brainstorm's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 10, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/728543/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Investigates-Claims-On-Behalf-of-Investors-of-Brainstorm-Cell-Therapeutics-Inc--BCLI

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. - BCLI

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.