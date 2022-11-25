Armenia Fund Telethon Reports Over $64.8 million of Vital Humanitarian and Infrastructure Projects in Artsakh and Armenia

Global Armenian diaspora communities show strong support, unity amidst ongoing challenges

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Armenia Fund held its 25th annual International Thanksgiving Day Telethon around the central theme of 25 Years of Global Armenian Unity. Reporting to the thousands of supporters and the larger community, this year's telethon was focused on showcasing the vital projects completed in Artsakh and Armenia since the 44-day devastating war. These projects, totaling $64.8 million, were made possible by unprecedented financial contributions from Armenian communities in the US.

The six-hour event, hosted by Araksya Karapetyan, Ellina Abovian and Paul Chaderjian, featured testimonials, statements of support by civic and religious leaders, and cultural performances by Armenian artists, raising over $10.7 million globally, of which $5,000,250 came from the United States. Other Armenian communities including France, Canada, Brazil and the UK participated through various events leading up to the 2022 telethon.

"We often speak of the Armenian community, but we are more than that. Armenians are a global, deeply connected family," said Armenia Fund Board Chair Maria Mehranian. "This year, we focused on all the ways the Armenia Fund of the USA has helped the homeland - children and families, communities, the entire nation - through post-war rebuilding, humanitarian relief, and infrastructure development."

During 2021-2022, Armenia Fund completed $48 million in housing construction and school renovation projects, over $10 million in roads, water and energy projects, $5 million in medical and psychological assistance to service members and their families, and over $1 million in social and cultural programs.

"The incredible giving we experienced during and after the devastating 44-day war shows how committed and united global Armenian communities are to supporting the homeland in the face of enormous challenges. We will continue to build on the immense progress we've made over the last three decades since the Armenia Fund's inception," said Mehranian.

The annual telethon is a critical focal point for Armenia Fund's fundraising efforts; however, those wishing to contribute to the organization can do so at any time by clicking here.

Founded in 1992, Armenia Fund, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-governmental, and non-political humanitarian organization. Since its inception, Armenia Fund has raised more than $300 million to provide emergency humanitarian assistance, housing, comprehensive medical relief, infrastructure repairs, development and cultural-recovery programs, including schooling and arts education for displaced communities in Armenia and Artsakh. For more information, visit http://www.armeniafund.org.

