Big Brothers Big Sisters Toronto and Eight Capital Raise $600,000 to Serve Regent Park Community

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - More Toronto children and youth facing adversity will have access to positive mentorship opportunities thanks to the partnership between Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto (BBBST) and independent investment bank Eight Capital.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Toronto and Eight Capital raise $600,000 to serve Toronto's Regent Park community

BBBST is pleased to recognize Eight Capital for their fundraising efforts, securing $600,000. This donation is especially welcome at this time as BBBST is preparing to open a new office in Regent Park.

Eight Capital's donation will be used towards a Full Community Sponsorship supporting the Regent Park Community. With a Full Community Sponsorship, matches between Littles (children and youth) and Bigs (adult volunteers), In-School Programs and a Post-Secondary Readiness Group will be supported. Participants in mentoring programs see positive results mental health, education, career opportunities and civic engagement. The work of BBBST has been proven to help break the cycles of violence, drug abuse, poverty, and inequality.

"This is my favourite day of the year, and I couldn't be more excited that Eight Capital alongside our institutional clients and friends, are supporting BBBST again," said Winston Miles, Principal and Head of Institutional Equity Sales at Eight Capital. "Working together to support our community and give the kids of Regent Park better access to programming to seize their potential is something Eight Capital looks forward to tremendously. I firmly believe the best way to cultivate a brighter future for Toronto, is investing in these kids today."

"Our collaboration with BBBST is very important to our team at Eight Capital," said David Morrison, Principal, President and CEO of Eight Capital. "We look forward to continuing to raise funds for their important work right here in Toronto to help give kids the support they deserve."

"We are incredibly grateful for Eight Capital's fundraising efforts in support of our work in the Regent Park Community," said Leanne Nicolle, President and CEO of BBBST. "This contribution will ensure that we are able to help youth in Regent Park to thrive and succeed in their lives through focused peer support and mentorship programs."

Eight Capital's fundraising efforts included an event in support of BBBST and a day of trading where all commissions were donated towards the Full Community Sponsorship. This year's fundraising builds upon Eight Capital's 2021 contribution to BBBST of approximately $250,000.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters Toronto

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto (BBBST) has been working for over a century to serve the diverse and ever-changing needs of Toronto's marginalized and underserved communities. At BBBST, we enable life-changing mentoring relationships to ignite the power and potential of young people.

About Eight Capital

Eight Capital is a 100% principal-owned Canadian, full-service investment dealer. Its primary businesses include investment banking, equity research and institutional sales and trading. The partnership was established by a group of elite professionals with experience at leading Canadian bank-owned and boutique brokerages. Eight Capital is a leading independent dealer, offering the best advice and execution for clients.

SOURCE Eight Capital