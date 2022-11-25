Submit Release
24-hour closure of Farrington Highway in the northbound direction for the Makaha Bridge 3A Replacement project

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of a 24-hour closure of the northbound lanes on Farrington Highway at Makaha Bridge No. 3A, between Kili Drive and Makau Street. Roadwork will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and continue through 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. A full closure of the northbound lanes is needed to safely install a steel reinforced frame to allow the passing of the 68-ton drilling equipment for the shaft of the new replacement bridge.

During closure hours, traffic will be contraflowed in the southbound lanes allowing for access in both directions. Motorists should be aware that a 24-hour lane closure may occur during the week of Monday, Dec. 5, through Friday, Dec. 9. HDOT will notify motorists once the dates are confirmed.

HDOT advises motorists to allow for extra travel time and drive with caution through the work zone. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information. All roadwork is weather permitting.

