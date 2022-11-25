Submit Release
Staten Island Rapper Nizzle Man is set to Headline SOBs Nightclub Next Month

Staten Island Rapper Nizzle Man will be headlining the Legendary SOBs Nightclub hosted by Hot 97’s DJ Bobby Trends for Major Stage Late Show

“I’m proud and looking forward to representing my borough Staten Island. This is a pivotal point in my career, so there are no days off. I’m just ready to give the people a great show”.”
— Nizzle Man
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staten Island rap artist Nizzle Man is set to headline The Late Show at the swanky SOBs New York City nightclub on Monday, December 12th. The show will be hosted by legendary DJ Bobby Trends from Hot 97 and Shake The Block.

Everyone in the music space knows that headlining SOBs has undisputedly been the tell-tale sign that an artist's music career is heading in the correct direction. Since the debut of his single “Snakezz” on BET JAMS Nizzle Man has been releasing great music and performing throughout the tri-state area.

Now, Nizzle has partnered with Major Stage productions to host the upcoming show. Nizzle Man said, “I’m proud and looking forward to representing my borough Staten Island. This is a pivotal point in my career, so there are no days off. I’m just ready to give the people a great show”. The night is set to be monumental for Nizzle Man. Nizzle has also invited some other amazing artists to perform. Opening acts include Billie Ski Mask, Cappuccina718, Juicy Jas, and Bella Beast. There will also be DJ music sets by Shake The Blocks DJ Fast Life, DJ Fadda Forbes, and DJ Madmax.

It will all go down on Monday, December 12th at SOBs. The doors will open at 9 PM. To purchase tickets go to dice.com

Stay Connected with Nizzle Man on Instagram and Youtube

Frances Handy
CGMPublicity
franiem@cgmpublicity.com

Check Out Nizzle's Latest Music Video "Fallen"

