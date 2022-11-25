MICE statistics for the 3rd quarter of 2022

MACAU, November 25 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 70 MICE events were held in Macao in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 1 year-on-year. Number of participants & attendees surged by 50.8% year-on-year to 341,000 on account of an increase in exhibition attendees.

There were 57 meetings & conferences held in the third quarter, the same as in the same quarter last year; number of participants decreased by 3.5% to 6,097. The average duration of the meetings & conferences shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 0.9 day, while the total floor area used rose by 5.9% to 39,000 m². Number of exhibitions went down by 1 year-on-year to 12; yet, number of attendees leapt by 52.5% to 334,000, driven by the growth in number of exhibitions with 20,000 attendees or more. Number of exhibitions organised by non-government organisations remained at 11, while number of attendees soared by 53.0% to 311,000. The average duration of the exhibitions extended by 0.3 day year-on-year to 3.3 days, while the total floor area used edged down by 0.1% to 67,000 m². Besides, there was 1 incentive, with 174 participants.

Receipts of the exhibition organisers dropped by 6.6% year-on-year to MOP10.33 million, while expenditure increased by 6.0% to MOP38.26 million. Receipts and expenditure of the 11 exhibitions organised by non-government organisations totalled MOP9.09 million and MOP11.34 million respectively, down by 8.5% and 13.7% respectively year-on-year; rental receipts of exhibition booths and financial support from government/organisations accounted for 74.0% and 26.0% of their receipts respectively, whereas their expenditure was mainly spent on production, installation & decoration (44.7% of total). After excluding financial support from government/organisations, the exhibitions organised by non-government organisations recorded a loss of MOP4.61 million in the third quarter.

The exhibitions in the third quarter attracted 1,336 exhibitors and 3,826 professional visitors. In accordance with the information collected from 613 interviewed exhibitors, their main source of receipts was sales of goods (94.8% of total), whereas their expenditure was mainly incurred on rental paid for exhibition booths (44.7% of total) and booth installation & decoration (37.3%). Regarding comments from the interviewed exhibitors, the proportion of exhibitors who complimented on the arrangements (87.9%) of local companies expanded by 1.8 percentage points quarter-to-quarter, while the share of those who were satisfied with the promotion of the organiser (77.7%) dropped by 2.9 percentage points.

In the first three quarters of 2022, a total of 258 MICE events were held, a drop of 28 year-on-year; meanwhile, total number of participants & attendees rose by 18.9% to 812,000. Meetings & conferences went down by 32 to 214, with the number of participants decreasing by 19.6% to 23,000. Number of exhibitions went up by 1 year-on-year to 36, and number of attendees (786,000) increased by 20.7%. Number of incentives grew by 3 to 8, whereas the number of participants dipped by 9.9% to 1,714. Receipts and expenditure of the exhibition organisers totalled MOP27.50 million and MOP53.53 million respectively, up by 1.3% and 5.7% year-on-year. Receipts of the 35 exhibitions organised by non-government organisations went up by 0.9% year-on-year to MOP26.26 million, while their expenditure fell by 3.9% to MOP26.61 million. After excluding financial support from government/organisations, these exhibitions registered a loss of MOP5.36 million.