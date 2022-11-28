Submit Release
Beware Wolves Releases The Mystery behind an Anthology

Artwork by Beware Wolves

The First Volume is Out Now!

BOSTON, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No, it’s not a collection of poems or writings; neither is it a collection of songs in one album, but rather a collection of albums released consecutively within one month. For the first time in the music industry’s history (at least the modern one), Beware Wolves released 9 volumes of acoustic tracks, each with an average of nine songs. The first volume was released on August 3rd this summer, while the 9th volume was released on the 31st of the same month. Some might call it crazy; others might see it as unnecessary, but one thing for a fact; it requires an ingenious streak, which Beware Wolves obviously possess.

RAW, emotional, REAL, and sincere are only a few words that describe Beware Wolves’ music.

Brace yourselves for authenticity like no other, exclusively on Spotify and Bandcamp.

