Naqada Music Workshops Aims to Revolutionize the MENA Music Scene
These workshops are curated for musicians, music enthusiasts, and anyone seeking knowledge about the music industry.DOKKI, CAIRO, EGYPT, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naqada Music Management, is known for many successful campaigns for solo artists, bands, record labels, publishers, and management companies around the globe.
The company just launched a new project as an expansion that fits its long-term vision and plans. A series of workshops launching end of September 2022 will cover unique and highly demanded topics like music production, business management, and music editorial & blogging. The first edition of the workshops series aims to involve music enthusiasts and anyone musically curious and willing to set foot in the music industry, along with indie musicians to help them achieve the best possible market results in today’s competitive music scene.
They are considered another addition to the Middle Eastern Music Scene and are aimed to revolutionize it like the success of the company's latest project and multiple music genres platform; Sistra, along with the ongoing well-reputation of its veteran music blog; Rock Era Magazine.
In addition, the Naqada Music team is currently working on a wide range of interesting projects such as podcasting, registration & copyrights, among others. For more information, contact the Naqada team at info@naqada.org
