VinFast exports the first batch of EVs

HẢI PHÒNG, VIETNAM, November 25 - Vietnamese automaker VinFast, a subsidiary of Vingroup, held a ceremony to mark its first batch of exports of smart electric vehicles (EVs) including 999 VF 8s to international markets.

This event is a remarkable milestone in the history of Việt Nam’s automotive industry as Vietnamese-branded electric vehicles (EVs) have officially entered the global market.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Chính said that the auto industry was one of the leading industries, contributing to the development of other industries, while improving productivity, quality, labour efficiency, and technology capacity.

Chính further said over the past years, the Vietnamese Party and State had issued a lot of policies to encourage and support the development of the automobile industry.

VinFast’s initial achievement opened up a new EV era in Việt Nam, affirming the soundness of the leadership and directions of the Party and the Government, he stressed.

The Government leader also highlighted the need for enterprises to increase investments in developing technology, high technology, and manufacturing and processing industry, for the future of not only the nation but also the businesses themselves.

Accordingly, 999 EVs of VF8 model boarded Panamanian vehicles carrier Silver Queen and are expected to arrive in California in the next 20 days to be handed to the first consumers by the end of December.

This is the first batch shipped abroad among 65,000 orders of VF8 and VF9 models. After the US market, the first Vietnamese EV maker will export other batches to Canada and Europe to hand over to its customers in 2023.

US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper expressed his delight that VinFast had placed its confidence in the future of electric vehicles in the US market, as the manufacturer also has its factory built in the country.

The handover of the first EVs to customers in the US was manifestation of the fine US-Vietnam relations, especially when the two countries were preparing for the celebration of the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive partnership next year, he added.

At the ceremony, Nguyễn Việt Quang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, said “the export of the first 999 VF 8s is a significant event for VinFast and Vingroup and a proud historical milestone for the Vietnamese automotive industry. It affirms that Việt Nam has successfully produced high-quality standards electric vehicles that are ready to compete in the international market. We hope that, when VinFast’s smart electric vehicles roll out on the streets around the world, it will help promote the image of a new, dynamic and progressive Việt Nam to the global audience.”

Exporting the first batch of Vietnamese-made VF 8 units has opened a new era for the country's automotive industry. In addition to affirming Vietnam’s capability, the major export actualises the country’s passion for mastering automotive production held by many generations and contributes to raising the country's position on the global stage. -- VNS