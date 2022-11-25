Louk Medias announced a massive discount off all marketing and PR campaigns for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Louk Medias is a popular PR and marketing company in Florida that has managed to work with major celebrities in a short time of 6 months after opening.
The secret to business success is that only when you let go you can carry so much more upon your shoulders”HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 6 months, Louk Medias, a PR and design company, has served celebrities, influencers, and many large organizations. Today, Louk Medias has announced 16% off the entire marketing and PR campaign for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For a free quote before Monday, Nov 28, 2022, readers can contact Daniel Adam at contact@loukmedias.com or call +1 (954) 613-1426
— Daniel A
Louk Medias believes that PR is not just about writing news and pitching it to journalists but positioning the brand best in the relevant niche. Besides PR, Louk Medias also possesses social media marketing and branding expertise.
The company was started with a capital investment of $800 only, but it has managed to bag tens of thousands of dollars in revenue serving significant brands in the US market. All of this was started by two brothers having two laptops with a joint mission to change the industry's trends. Their dream is now gradually changing the industry and perception of PR. Gabriel L. at Louk Medias believes that "your company can expand only as large as your imagination allows it."
Louk Medias not only employed people locally but globally as well. The current plan of Louk Medias is to launch PR alternatives and special royalty deals such as record labels and publishing brands. This initiative would help growing authors and music artists who could not afford the upfront of getting publicity at the very inception of their careers.
Here are some of the critical highlights of Louk Medias's company:
* It started with a small capital investment but has a global reach
* Focus on positioning the brands and individuals as experts in their niche
* Providing alternatives to PR so that new ventures could afford it
For a free quote and avail of the special discount of 16% off all PR and marketing campaigns, contact Daniel Adam from Louk Medias at contact@loukmedias.com or visit www.loukmedias.com
(press@loukmedias.com for journalistic inquiries)
Daniel Adam
Louk Medias
+ +1 (954) 613-1426
press@loukmedias.com