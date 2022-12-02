Numly, Inc. Unveils its Winter 2022 Release of NumlyEngage with "Connected Leadership" Skills Framework
Numly, Inc. Unveils its Winter 2022 Release of NumlyEngage - A SaaS Coaching Platform to help Organizations develop “Connected Leaders” at all levels
Connected Leadership is the new Management Science for organizations of all sizes. Connected Leaders use compassion, empathy, and trust to influence networked teams and people, in their flow of work.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, USA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numly™, Inc. today unveiled the Winter 2022 Release of NumlyEngage™, a cloud-based, Analytics-driven, Coaching and Networking platform, that enables organizations to Upskill and Reskill their teams continuously, scale coaching with structure across all levels, improving employee engagement and performance in the process, and accelerating revenue growth.
Behavioral or Power skills have been in the spotlight for years, and now they’re even more critical, given the new normal of the hybrid work environment. Employee Engagement remains a real challenge in such dynamics, that include a multitude of cultures, languages, time zones, and geographies. As companies navigate the post-pandemic recession, there is a need to evolve traditional management science with a focus and investment in new skill areas. Numly's "Connected Leadership" Skills Framework makes organizations resilient in the face of economic / market shifts, and creates a shared network of Connected Leaders across all levels.
Numly also unveiled new “Connected Leaders” Coaching Programs and strategically designed Coaching Pathways, to help accelerate racial equity across any organization and equip the future leaders with the skills, peer networks, continuous learning and career growth sponsorship they need to achieve their aspirations and grow within their organization.
Numly’s “Connected Leadership” Skills Framework is structured in “FIVE Critical Dimensions” around any organization or team’s “Flow of Work” - Self, Projects, Teams, Others and Organizations; enabled by a people-centric fabric of Inclusion, Close Communication, Creative Problem Solving, and Collaboration.
Here are a few new Coaching Programs unveiled, based on Numly's "Connected Leadership" Skills Framework.
1. "Leadership Essentials" Program
2. "Performance Amplified - Sales Coaching Program
3. "Management Accelerated" Program
4. "Executive Leadership" Program
5. "Mental Health and Wellness" Program
6. Working from Home / Hybrid Work Program
7. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program
8. New Hire Coaching Program
9. New Manager Coaching Program
These programs focus on developing critical skills required at different stages of their careers, and across all levels of the organization. While some of them focus on helping new hires, others are designed to help individuals deal better with role transitions, or working in hybrid set-ups, or seasoned managers to become coaches and better leaders, all led by Numly's ICF-accredited, Executive Coaches.
"Connected Leadership is the new Management Science for organizations of all sizes. Connected Leaders use compassion, empathy, and trust to influence networked teams and people, in their flow of work. Organizational resilience is strengthened when Leaders let go of control. Transparency and a coaching mindset eliminates the need for traditional management control mechanisms, and scales teams to deliver phenomenally higher levels of performance." – says Madhukar Govindaraju, CEO - Numly, Inc.
Learn more about Numly's "Connected Leadership" Skills Framework and how it can benefit your organization.
About Numly™
Numly, Inc. is the provider of NumlyEngage, an Analytics-enabled, Coaching and Networking platform for critical skills, that accelerates employee engagement, performance, and growth for companies. Numly helps Organizations to Upskill and Reskill their Work-from-Home/Hybrid Teams with Comprehensive eLearning Content and Structured Coaching
About NumlyEngage™
Numly is disrupting Employee Learning and Development in companies with NumlyEngage. NumlyEngage is a cloud based, Coaching platform with built-in coaching programs, carefully curated Learning Content, Pulse Surveys and Real-time Engagement Analytics, as well as integrations with third-party Learning Management Systems, offering a Next-Gen Learning and Coaching Experience for its customers. Learn more about Numly at www.numly.io
