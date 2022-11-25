Just transition for climate adaptation: a business brief
A just transition according to the ILO means greening the economy by simultaneously addressing the environmental, social and economic dimensions of sustainable development in a way that is as fair and inclusive as possible to everyone concerned, creating decent work opportunities and leaving no one behind.
Dzebo, A., Lager, F., & Klein, R. J. T. (2022). Just Transition for Climate Adaptation: A Business Brief. United Nations Global Compact. https://unglobalcompact.org/library/6099