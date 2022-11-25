Tribal Health Announces Holiday Drive for Native Families in Need
We feel a deep connection and commitment to the communities we serve, and this is just one way we can show our love and appreciation.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tribal Health, the leader in healthcare consulting and staffing for Native American communities, announced the launch of its annual holiday drive today. The company is collecting clothing, baby supplies, and toys for three shelters that serve Indigenous families in Arizona and South Dakota.
— Whittney LaCroix, Tribal Health CNO
Tribal Health President Morgan Haynes said the drive is about “bringing hope where it’s needed most during the holiday season.”
“The holidays may be the season of giving but they’re also an opportunity for a fresh start,” said Haynes. “These shelters serve people who are homeless or fleeing domestic violence – people who are bravely embarking on the next chapter in their lives. Our goal is to make their holiday season brighter and help them build a strong future in every way we can.”
Friends can join the Tribal Health Holiday Drive by donating new, unwrapped items at Tribal Health’s Scottsdale location through December 11, 2022. The shelter wish lists include toys, coats, socks, duffle bags, diapers, and clothing. Those who prefer to participate virtually can purchase items through online stores or send Amazon gift cards.
Whittney LaCroix, Chief Nursing Officer (Sicangu Lakota), said the organization is honored to give back to the communities it serves by offering families in need a safe and joyful holiday season.
“Donating even just one item can make a difference in someone’s life,” said LaCroix. “It is an honor for us to have the opportunity to help outside the realm of healthcare. We feel a deep connection and commitment to the communities we serve, and this is just one way we can show our love and appreciation.”
Drop Off Location:
Tribal Health: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, Monday – Friday
14614 N. Kierland Blvd., Suite 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
For more information on the shelters and their wish lists, visit www.tribalhealth.com/join-the-tribal-health-holiday-drive/.
About Tribal Health
Tribal Health provides emergency medicine, critical care, primary and behavioral health care, as well as consulting and staffing services, to Tribal and federal healthcare facilities nationwide. The only organization of its kind, Tribal Health is committed to transforming Native American and Indigenous communities from within, improving access to care, empowering providers, and delivering high quality, culturally sensitive care that is tailored to Indigenous needs. Learn more at tribalhealth.com.
