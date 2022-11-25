Wishtree Technologies offers Free Trial of its Software Development Services.
Wishtree Technologies offers a no-obligation free trial to build clients’ confidence.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wishtree Technologies Inc., a leading custom software development company catering to global organizations worldwide, offers a no-obligation 40 hours of free trial software development services for businesses. Wishtree has a diversified portfolio of clients across the world. As part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities, it has brought this offer for customers to taste the company’s unique engineering expertise, delivery process, and productivity principles.
Clients interested in taking up the offer can start with a week’s worth of development (think prototyping, tying loose ends, a small module perhaps) for zero cost to get a taste of Wishtree’s engineering capabilities, software development process, agile in action, productivity, and communication. The free trial can also be used for UI/UX Design, Software Audit, System Appreciation, Discovery, Security Assessment, or VPAT Testing.
Dilip Bagrecha, Director of Wishtree Technologies Inc., said, “We have always maintained a customer-first approach in whichever domain we have worked in. The 40-hour free trial aims to create a sense of credibility and comfort for potential clients working with Wishtree. If the engagement meets your expectations, and I am sure it will, then we are a team. Otherwise, you still get a deliverable without any payment obligation. Either way, it is a win-win situation.
Our developers have global exposure working with over 100 companies in a period spanning 10+ years and are the architects of building lasting relationships with our clients by understanding and delivering on their needs. Our end-to-end services mean that a customer only focuses on ideation. Our team focuses on the entire execution that follows.”
The free trial offer is valid till the 16th of December, 2022. To learn more about their free trial software development services offer, please visit www.wishtreetech.com/freetrial.
About Wishtree -
Wishtree Technologies Inc., since the last decade, has pursued service excellence in successfully delivering digital transformation to innovative startups and global enterprises. Their value differentiation of being responsive, reliable, and responsible makes us the best-fit technology partner for organizations such as WHO, The World Bank, Xactly, IAS, Rutgers University, Vodafone, and Vedanta. Wishtree has offices in the US and India (delivery centers in Pune and Ahmedabad).
With 500+ software projects and 10k+ person-hours of proven expertise, their comprehensive portfolio of services across a software lifecycle includes but is not limited to -
1. Product Engineering
2. Digital Transformation
3. Data Engineering
4. Mobile Application Development
5. Cloud and DevOps
6. Technology Consulting
7. Staff Augmentation
8. Quality Assurance Services
To learn more about Wishtree Technologies, please visit the company website.
Dilip Bagrecha
Wishtree Technologies
+91 96872 06535
email us here