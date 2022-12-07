M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage CEO Provides Update

Institute of Biomedical Research (OTCBB:MRES)

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES) ("M2Bio Sciences'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research and drug discovery is pleased to share the following update:

Medspresso™

Medspresso™ is delighted to announce its new next generation compostable pods and packaging for its Nespresso®-compatible pods.

“Our first-generation pods were compostable, but the lids were aluminium, so they had to be removed before composting. Our second-generation pods are 100% Home-Compostable and Biodegradable (OK Compost Home Certified). This allows the consumer to put the entire pod on their compost heap - it will completely disintegrate within 6 months. This aligns perfectly with M2Bio Sciences’ commitment to protecting the environment for future generations. Furthermore, the new pods offer a superior extraction, resulting in a rich, luxurious drinking experience.”

- Michael Sachar, CEO of Food and Beverage at M2Bio Sciences.

Liviana™

The recently released Liviana™ Raw and Organic CBD-infused Honey range has been well received by consumers. All the honey is produced in small batches, and the first run of 2000 jars sold out in under 2 weeks. The next batch is currently in production and will be available in mid-December.

Liviana™’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil range remains one of the company’s bestselling products, and can be found in over 220 independent stockists in South Africa.

The Cannabis Expo

M2Bio Sciences’ debut at The Cannabis Expo Johannesburg 2022 was a monumental success. In addition to surpassing sales expectations, the Expo facilitated exceptional networking opportunities and has opened up the possibilities for the company to increase its footprint in Johannesburg, Gauteng. M2Bio Sciences looks forward to exhibiting at The Cannabis Expo in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg in 2023.

EFC Partnership

M2Bio Sciences’ integration with the EFC (Extreme Fighting Championship) was received with overwhelming support and enthusiasm from the MMA athletes, EFC staff and the fans.

The Medspresso™ bar at EFC 100 was a massive success. This was the 100th EFC event, and to celebrate the occasion and the second month of the partnership, a new explosive cocktail was added to the bar. The Liviana Chilli Choke contains Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, Liviana™ Chilli Pepper Trilogy Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Ginger Ale and fresh Birds Eye chillies.

“M2Bio Sciences’ partnership with the EFC provides us with a solid platform to elevate and expose our brands both locally and internationally. In particular, EFC’s substantial footprint in Africa has opened more distribution and sales channels. We have big plans to intensify the collaboration in 2023, and I am super excited to see the relationship grow exponentially next year.” - Michael Sachar, CEO of Food and Beverage at M2Bio Sciences.

Upcoming Products

M2Bio Sciences is thrilled to announce a new range of CBD infused premium products for 2023, each of which contains pharmaceutical-grade organic CBD. These sumptuous products are designed to make CBD part of one's daily routine by pairing it with flavourful, nutritious locally-sourced organic produce. The range will consist of the following products:

Medspresso CBD infused Sao Tome Roasted Cacao Dark Chocolate

Medspresso CBD infused All Natural Apple Crumble Tea (Apple, Cinnamon, Rooibos)

Medspresso CBD infused All Natural Vanilla Sunrise Tea (Vanilla, Rooibos, Liquorice)

Medspresso CBD infused All Natural Energy Booster Tea (Guarana, Orange, Rooibos)

Medspresso CBD infused All Natural After Eight Tea (Chocolate, Mint, Rooibos)

Liviana CBD infused Limpopo Raw Peanut Butter

Liviana CBD infused Limpopo Medium Roast Peanut Butter

Liviana CBD infused Limpopo Medium Roast Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter

Liviana CBD infused Limpopo Dark Roast Peanut Butter

Liviana CBD infused Mpumalanga Macadamia and Karoo Pistachio Butter

Liviana CBD infused Heritage Raspberry Vinegar

Liviana CBD infused 18 year aged Oak Barrel Balsamic Vinegar

Liviana CBD infused Estate Select Hummus

Liviana CBD infused Eureka Lemon Hummus

Liviana CBD infused Chilli Pepper Trilogy Hummus

Liviana CBD infused Piquante Red Pepper Pesto

Liviana CBD infused Admiral Yellow Pepper Pesto

Liviana CBD infused Supergreen Pesto

Liviana CBD infused Portebello Mushroom Pesto

Liviana CBD infused Dried Papaya (preservative free, no added sugar, no sulphites)

Liviana CBD infused Dried Grapefruit preservative free, no added sugar, no sulphites)

Liviana CBD infused Dried Orange (preservative free, no added sugar, no sulphites)

Liviana CBD infused Dried Pineapple (preservative free, no added sugar, no sulphites)

Liviana CBD infused Dried Banana (preservative free, no added sugar, no sulphites)

Liviana CBD infused Dried Mango (preservative free, no added sugar, no sulphites)

“Looking forward, 2023 will be a fantastic year for the Food and Beverage Divsion of M2Bio Sciences. We are really excited to bring these scrumptious products to market and share our passion for food and health with the South African consumer” - Michael Sachar, CEO of Food and Beverage at M2Bio Sciences.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

Publicly traded company (OTC Pink:MRES)

Website: www.m2bio.co

E-mail: info@m2bio.co

Find us on social media

Instagram: m2bio.sciences

Facebook: M2Bio Sciences

LinkedIn: M2Bio Sciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.