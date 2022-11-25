GCC Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis 2022-2027 | Syndicated Analytics

GCC Baby Food and Infant Formula Market

GCC Baby Food and Infant Formula Market: Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2022-2027" provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the GCC baby food and infant formula market based on its segments including type, distribution channel and region. The report tracks the latest industry trends and analyses their overall impact on the market. It also evaluates the market dynamics, which cover the key demand and price indicators, and studies the market on the basis of the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.

Report Metrics

Historical Year: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Baby food refers to soft and easy-to-consume food items that are prepared by utilizing cereals, vegetables, mashed fruits, etc., for toddlers. Infant formula is a synthetically produced alternative to breast milk to feed babies under the age of twelve months. Baby food and infant formula are rich sources of numerous nutrients, including proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, linoleic acid, etc., which help in the overall development of babies. As a result, they are gaining traction as these products fulfill the nutritional needs and enhance the development and physical growth of babies.

Note: The study incorporates COVID-19’s direct market impact as well as the indirect effects of related industries on the GCC baby food and infant formula market. These insights are regularly updated by the subject matter experts at Syndicated Analytics.

GCC Baby Food and Infant Formula Industry Trends and Drivers:

The increasing awareness among parents regarding the importance of providing a balanced and nutritional diet to their children is primarily driving the GCC baby food and infant formula market. In addition to this, the escalating demand for organic food variants that are manufactured without using growth hormones, synthetic fertilizers, and other chemicals is further providing lucrative growth opportunities to the market. Furthermore, the rising need for ready-to-eat (RTE) baby food products, on account of the growing spending power and hectic schedules of consumers, is also impelling the market growth. Additionally, the easy availability of these products through online and offline retail platforms, along with increasing product promotion on several social media platforms, is augmenting the sales of baby food and infant formula. Apart from this, the introduction of infant formula for special medical purposes, such as lactose-free and premature infant milk substitutes, is anticipated to drive the GCC baby food and infant formula market in the coming years.

GCC Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented in on the basis of type, distribution channel and region.

By Type

Milk Formula

Dried Baby Food

Prepared Baby Food

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Others

By Region

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The report also provides insights on the competitive landscape of the GCC baby food and infant formula industry with the leading players profiled in the report.

