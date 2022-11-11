Sorbitol Manufacturing Plant Cost 2022: Manufacturing Process, Business Plan, Raw Materials 2027 | Syndicated Analytics

Sorbitol Manufacturing Plant Project Report

Sorbitol, or glucitol, refers to a white crystalline and odorless powder with approximately 50-60% of the sweetness of sucrose. It is a kind of sugar alcohol that occurs naturally in plants and fruits and can also be manufactured synthetically from glucose. Sorbitol is obtained from peaches, apples, plums, pears, apricots, etc. It is a polyol that is non-volatile, non-corrosive, non-flammable, chemically inert, compatible with excipients, etc., and is commercially produced by the electrolytic reduction of glucose and corn syrup. Due to its favorable chemical and physical characteristics, sorbitol is widely utilized in the manufacturing of toothpaste, confectionaries, toiletries, cosmetics, sweets, frozen desserts, biscuits, ascorbic acid, industrial surfactants, pharmaceutical products, etc.

The growing utilization of sorbitol as a sugar substitute in the production of diabetic foods, owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes among individuals, is primarily driving the global sorbitol market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of sorbitol as a low-calorie natural sweetener and thickening agent in the food and beverage (F&B) industry is further augmenting the global market. In addition to this, the escalating demand for sorbitol as a bodying agent in the paper, textile, and pharmaceutical industries is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, sorbitol is used as an excipient and diluent in tablet formulations that are prepared either by wet granulation or direct compression, which is also catalyzing the market for sorbitol. Besides this, the escalating use of sorbitol in the production of personal and skin care items, such as moisturizers, creams, lotions, and shampoos, owing to its skin and hair conditioning properties, is anticipated to fuel the global sorbitol market over the forecasted period.

The project report on sorbitol covers the following aspects:

Market Snapshot (Market Performance, Segments, Regional Insights, Covid-19 Impact and outlook)

Manufacturing Process:

Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

Project Economics

Regulatory Procedures and Approval

Key Success and Risk Factors

