Pectin Manufacturing Project Report 2022: Plant Cost, Business Plan, Raw Materials, Machinery 2027- Syndicated Analytics

Pectin (C6H10O7) refers to a plant-based soluble fiber substance that is derived from the cell walls of several fruits and vegetables.

Pectin (C6H10O7) refers to a plant-based soluble fiber substance that is derived from the cell walls of several fruits and vegetables, such as apples, oranges, carrots, sugar beets, apricots, etc. It is an excellent source of potassium, folic acid, phytochemicals, and several other nutrients that assists in supporting gut health, boosting immunity, improving digestion, lowering cholesterol, preventing gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), etc. Pectin is commonly used as a water binder, thickener, and stabilizer. As a result, it has various applications across numerous industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, etc.

The growing popularity of pectin as a gelling agent to thicken the consistency of numerous fruit-based products, including jams, jellies, marmalades, etc., is primarily driving the pectin market across the globe. In addition to this, the rising usage of pectin variants with low-pH formulations and low sugar to provide high viscosity, enhanced flavor, creamy texture, etc., in dairy-alternative beverages is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for pectin in the pharmaceutical sector on account of its potassium, vitamin C, and folic acid content is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the growing popularity of pectin in the personal care sector, as it helps in improving the structural stability of pastes, oils, creams, lotions, shampoos, conditioners, etc., is further providing lucrative growth opportunities to the overall market. Besides this, extensive investments in R&D activities, which are aimed at developing advanced methods for enhancing the pectin extraction processes, are projected to fuel the pectin market over the forecasted period.

