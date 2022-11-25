Qatar scores a goal against AIDS
Transatlantic rower recognizes Hamad Medical Corporation and Ministry of Public Health for World AIDS Day
Stigma against AIDS gets the red card at 2022 World Cup”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don Victor Mooney of Queens, the first African American to row across the Atlantic Ocean recognizes the State of Qatar leading institutions for their commitment to fight against HIV/AIDS and unprecedented global partnerships that has catapulted the tiny country as a center in the Middle East for medical research, care and culture.
— Don Victor Mooney
On his 4th try, Mooney completed a 21-month solo transatlantic row from Maspalomas, Las Palmas (Canary Islands), an archipelago located off the coast of West Africa to New York’s Brooklyn Bridge in memory of his brother who died of AIDS and to encourage voluntary HIV testing.
Mooney had some help along the way.
Mr. Federico Addiechi, the former Head of Corporate Social Responsibility for Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) donated World Cup Match Balls, which he used in a public awareness campaign to score goals for an AIDS free generation. Mr. Addiechi is presently the Head of Sustainability & Diversity at FIFA.
During the Global Business Coalition on HIV/AIDS Tuberculosis & Malaria conference in Washington, D.C., Mooney received moral support from the World Health Organization, UNAIDS, U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and others.
Before his retirement, Coca-Cola’s, Executive Vice President, and Chief Administrative Officer, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings fueled the rower with some refreshing beverages.
In 2019, as President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project, Mooney made his inaugural visit to Qatar where he commemorated the 400 Years of African American History at the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing at Al Udeid Air Base under the theme: 400 Years – Faith, Resilience, Healing + Partnership.
Don Victor Mooney was received at Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Protocol Department where he delivered a letter and a memento for His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of State of Qatar.
For World AIDS Day, December 1, 2021, Mooney was invited to the Vatican with his family where he presented Pope Francis a uniform worn on his first rowing attempt from Goree Island, Senegal to New York after the general audience.
The State of Qatar is the host country for 2022 World Cup, a first for the Arab world, with its population of more than 440 million people.
