American Publisher’s score the last deal from US Africa Leaders Summit

Don Victor Mooney with Ambassador Eric Goosby, former Global AIDS Coordinator, at the Brookings Institute on Monday, June 25, 2012. Afterwards, Mooney brings the pitch to PEPFAR member embassies in Washington, D.C.

Photographic compilation from 3-day gathering of African leaders and President Biden last week to join the story of a transatlantic rower makes it to the pitch.

It’s no longer when, but what publisher will ink the deal to strengthen another tool for US Africa ties” — Don Victor Mooney

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Don Victor Mooney of Queens brought the pitch to the United States President's Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) member embassies in partnership with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to score goals for an AIDS-free generation.In 2012, the initiative was geared to commemorate PEPFAR’s ten-year anniversary of providing global life-saving treatment to fight against the AIDS pandemic.Angola was awarded the 2010 World Cup Match Ball and subsequently received by Mr. Paul Evanson, PEPFAR coordinator at the US Embassy in Luanda.In the publishing world, Mooney is now pitching the Big 5: Penguin, Random House, Hachette Book Group, Harper Collins, Simon and Schuster, Macmillan and a group of independent publishers to partner with a book to strengthen President Biden’s message of “We’re all in on Africa’s future.” The Biden Administration , over the next three years, working in close cooperation with the United States Congress, plans to commit $55 billion in Africa to advance the priorities America shares and to support Agenda 2063 that’s based on an integrated, prosperous, and a peaceful Africa.In a twelve-year pursuit, Mooney became the first African American to row across any ocean on his fourth try. His mission centered on AIDS prevention with the undercurrent of strengthening relations between the Diaspora and Africa. Two failed rowing attempts from Goree Island, Senegal, then São Vicente, Cape Verde didn't deter Mooney from pursuing a dream.His last boat, Spirit of Malabo, sponsored by Equatorial Guinea, carried him from Maspalomas, Gran Canaria to St. Martin (FWI) in the Caribbean. After enduring a 129-day Atlantic Ocean crossing, Mooney continued with more challenges and landed at New York’s Brooklyn Bridge on November 28, 2015.Mooney is President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project and coordinated the 2nd largest commemoration for the 400 Years of African American History in the United States under the theme: Resilience, Faith, Healing and Partnership.On the net: www.victormooney.com

Africa to New York's Brooklyn Bridge by rowboat