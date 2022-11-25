Insights Into The Global Oral Care Market 2022-2026 Forecast Period

Oral Care Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Oral Care Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2022

The Business Research Company's "Oral Care Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the oral care market is expected to grow from $38.70 billion in 2021 to $41.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.32%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The oral care market trends are expected to reach $53.85 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.96%.

Increased awareness of dental health care is significantly contributing to the growth of the oral care market.

Oral Care Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend in the oral care market. Major players in the oral care global market are adopting CAD/CAM technology for providing oral care services. CAD stands for "computer-assisted design" that uses computer-based software to assist in design processes and producing two-dimensional (2-D) drawings and three-dimensional (3-D) models. Computer-Assisted Manufacture (CAM) helps to automate a production process via software and computer-controlled equipment. In oral care with CAD/CAM technology, the tooth is prepared for the crown by drilling it and then a computer image is taken. The crown is made in-office using a machine that receives this image.

Oral Care Market Overview

The oral care global market consists of sales of oral care products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to prevent tooth decay, maintain oral hygiene and maintain freshness while breathing. Oral care is crucial for maintaining good oral health, lowering the risk of infection and inflammation in the oral cavity, and preventing systemic infection from the oral cavity. It includes mechanical cleaning (tooth brushing, flossing), mouth washing (bland rinses), and hydration and lubrication (applying moisturizing agents).

Oral Care Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Toothpaste, Mouth Wash and Rinse, Teeth Whitening, Dental Floss, Tooth Brush, Orthodontic Wax

By Distribution Channel: Store-based, Non-Store-Based

By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Colgate Palmolive Co, Unilever, Sunstar Suisse, Lion Corporation, Dr Fresh, Dentaid Research Center, Koninklijke Philips NV, Oral-B Laboratories Ltd, Henkel AG & Co KG Aa, Amway, Dabur and Jordan AS.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Oral Care Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth oral care market research. The market report analyzes oral care market size, oral care market segmentation, oral care market share, oral care global market growth drivers, oral care global market growth across geographies, oral care market trends and oral care global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

