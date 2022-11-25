transcosmos inc. wins Shopify Plus Partner of the Year 2022

Highly recognized as a Shopify partner for building the largest number of Shopify Plus in Japan

Transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that on November 17, 2022, the company received a Plus Partner of the Year 2022 award at Shopify Partner of the Year 2022 - Japan by Shopify Japan Inc. (Country Manager: Makoto Tahara; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Shopify), the Japanese entity of the world's leading ecommerce platform Shopify Inc. In the Shopify Partner of the Year 2022 – Japan, Shopify announced and recognized its partners who have accomplished the most significant results in the fiscal year 2022.

The Plus Partner of the Year by Shopify is Shopify's award program to recognize its partners who not only have assisted Shopify Plus merchants in growing their businesses, but also have received the top rating from business operators for delivering the largest-scale projects and offering a seamless commerce experience with an advanced technological ability. As a Shopify Plus partner, transcosmos won the award for winning the largest number of Shopify Plus deals - Shopify's top rank plan for enterprises– and contributing to many e-commerce operators in growing their businesses by building and managing their Shopify stores.

transcosmos offers e-commerce business operators end-to-end e-commerce one-stop services ranging from website development and management, back-office, fulfillment, customer services, marketing, to advertisements. With its headless commerce architecture, Shopify separates back-end infrastructure from front-end customer touchpoints and ensures flexibility, as well as offering thousands of public apps on the Shopify App Store. Building on Shopify's flexibility, transcosmos chooses and implements the right apps from the Shopify Store, and customizes clients' websites with its unique expertise. Ultimately, transcosmos delivers scalable websites, tailored to meet a diverse range of client needs, and at speed. In addition, transcosmos has regularly enhanced its internal framework for Shopify, hiring and developing Shopify engineers, and opening an operations center designed for Shopify in Fukuoka, Japan in the fiscal year 2021.

Moreover, transcosmos has its proprietary Shopify eco-system that seamlessly connects its range of contracted marketing solutions and back-end systems, and a robust Shopify app infrastructure. With the eco-system and the infrastructure, transcosmos has been serving clients in launching and expanding their e-commerce businesses. The Shopify Plus Partner of the Year 2022 award showcases Shopify's high regard for the initiatives and proven records transcosmos has achieved to date.

With the aim of bringing more businesses to the e-commerce market and offering greater user convenience, transcosmos will continue to deliver the world's leading e-commerce market Shopify to the Japanese e-commerce market, and contribute to e-commerce business operators in expanding their businesses.

● About Shopify

Founded in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify is an all-in-one, leading global commerce platform, which continues to evolve. Under our mission, 'Making commerce better for everyone,' Shopify empowers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and thrives on change to deliver a highly personalized shopping experience to customers whether they are shopping online, in retail stores or on social media platforms. Today, businesses of all sizes use Shopify. Shopify is trusted by many brands including Blue Bottle Coffee Japan, Francfranc, JUN, KAMEDA SEIKA, NEW ERA, Soup Stock Tokyo, tansu no gen, WEGO, ORION BREWERIES, and KINTO in Japan, as well as Allbirds, Staples, and more globally. *Visit Shopify here: https://www.shopify.com/

● About transcosmos e-commerce support services

Recognizing the e-commerce market expansion, transcosmos offers a variety of service menus to assist clients in expanding e-commerce sales, and launching and rebuilding their e-commerce business, taking into consideration the size and the positioning of the business within their company. With its end-to-end services from providing consultation, to developing e-commerce systems, to defining operations to outsource, to developing marketing strategies, to customer support, to delivery, transcosmos help clients succeed in their e-commerce business.

(About EC-X)

transcosmos "EC-X Series," a set of e-commerce solutions, offers best solutions that address specific challenges each client faces.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 173 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/



