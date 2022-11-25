AirshipX Coin (ASC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed AirshipX Coin (ASC) on November 25, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ASC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

AirshipX is a Web3.0 aggregated social platform integrating community, live streaming, alpha research and trading element. Its native token AirshipX Coin (ASC) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on November 25, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

AirshipX is the world's leading and innovative social platform based on Web3.0. With the utilization of the blockchain technology, it creates a non-controlling world of value that is inclusive and shared, being able to create a truly decentralized community. It will serve as community maintenance for more new projects and there will be the development of community finance in the later stage.

With the power of communities and groups, AirshipX has built a logical and self-consistent value past mechanism through content distribution, and different participated authors can show and contribute their value from this ecosystem.

Based on blockchain technology, encryption technology is used by AirshipX to realize encrypted communication of text, pictures, voice, and community, and it can provide users with safe and efficient social services without relying on centralized servers.

All partners with AirshipX nodes will maintain the AirshipX blockchain state and consensus rules by running AirshipX nodes on their computers, and contribute to decentralized ecosystem construction such as hash rate and interactive authentication to AirshipX node matrix network.

With a mission of making Web3.0 application accessible, affordable and eco-friendlier for everyone, AirshipX strives to become the new entry point of high-frequency social activities of the crypto crowd. It will be the portal to the Metaverse, where users can control their data and be rewarded for creating high-quality content.

AirshipX Coin (ASC) is the only native token within the AirshipX ecosystem. It will be used as a medium for connecting activities on the AirshipX platform, which consists of live broadcasts, knowledge columns, investment research reports and other sections. All payments by users need to be done through ACS. Platform participants can use ASC tokens to increase and use platform equity within the AirshipX platform, and participate in its DAO organization.

Based on Polygon network, ASC has a total supply of 45 billion (i.e. 45,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% goes into the partner fund, 5% is allocated to the core contributors, 15% will be used for users airdrops, and the remaining 70% will be distributed to node holders within the ecosystem.

The ASC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on November 25, 2022, investors who are interested in the AirshipX investment can easily buy and sell ASC token on LBank Exchange now.

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

