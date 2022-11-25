Hilbert Group's Coin360.com launches NFT-heatmap in partnership with leading NFT marketplace Rarible

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Hilbert Group HILB(FRA:999) Crypto analysis site Coin360.com is the first to launch a heatmap that provides insights into the NFT space. Coin360.com has worked together with leading NFT marketplace Rarible to implement the new feature. Apart from providing an intuitive and visual representation of the NFT space, Coin360.com's heatmap also offers various filters and datapoints to provide the insights the user wants. The NFT heatmap is currently available in Beta phase and will continue to grow in functionality and coverage. Coin360.com is majority owned by Hilbert Group AB, the Nasdaq First North listed investment firm (ticker HILB B), focusing on digital assets and blockchain technology.

Niclas Sandström, CEO of Hilbert Group, said: "Coin360.com is the first website to offer easy NFT navigation by means of a heatmap. NFTs represent the future administration of IP rights, transfer of those rights and royalties related to the IP ownership - whether it concerns art, music, or literature and so on. Despite the extreme current bear market, where many tokens have dropped 90% or more in price, the NFT market cap currently sits above $10 billion and is expected to grow strongly over the next decade."

"The NFT heatmap embodies the spirit of Coin360.com, which is ‘Crypto Visualised'", says Gijs Burger, COO of Hilbert Group, who is managing Coin360 and its portfolio. He continues: "Coin360.com is the perfect place for newly interested persons to dive into the world of NFTs, but also for veterans who wants to stay on top of the market". Gijs commented on the position of NFTs in the wider crypto ecosystem: "the NFT segment has established itself as one of the main components in the crypto ecosystem and we think many people will find the new heatmap really useful in navigating that segment."

The NFT heatmap can be found here:

https://coin360.com/nft

An short video illustrating the functionality of the NFT heatmap can be found here:

Coin360 Rarible NFT heatmap

About COIN360 (https://coin360.com/)

COIN360 is a cryptocurrency and crypto exchange live data aggregator. COIN360 delivers vital market data in a visually engaging manner. Whether you are a professional or novice trader, media outlet, or just crypto curious, COIN360 offers a broad set of tools to stay updated on the latest cryptocurrency market movements.

About Rarible (https://rarible.com/)

Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform that allows users to create and sell digital collectibles secured with blockchain. Currently Rarible provides a supply of over 300,000 NFTs with an ownership base of 220,000 parties.

For further information, please contact:

Niclas Sandström, CEO Hilbert Group

+46 8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se) as Certified Adviser.

