Global Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2022”, the hand-held surgical instruments market share is predicted to reach a value of $5.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.42%. The global hand-held surgical instruments market size is expected to reach $7.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.56%. An increase in the geriatric population is driving the hand-held surgical instruments market.

Key Trends In The Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the hand-held surgical instruments market. Major players in the hand-held surgical instruments market are developing smart surgical instruments to meet healthcare demands and strengthen their market position. Smart surgical instruments are user-friendly, advanced tools that save time and money. For instance, in November 2021, OrthAlign, a US-based medical equipment manufacturer, launched a new, hand-held smart surgical instrument called Lantern for full and partial knee replacements. The solution offers streamlined workflows to reduce operating room wait times and support numerous operating rooms at once without requiring the investment in hardware or pre-operative imaging required by various computer-assisted surgical systems.

Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Market Overview

The hand-held surgical instruments market consists of sales of hand-held surgical instruments by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to tools used in surgical procedures and operated while being held in hand. Hand-held surgical instruments are usually built of premium stainless steel and come in a wide range of sizes, styles, and shapes appropriate for various surgical procedures. A wide variety of hand-held surgical instruments are used in numerous surgical operations, including scalpels, forceps, scissors, and retractors.

Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Forceps, Retractors, Dilators, Graspers, Scalpels, Others

• By Application: Neurosurgery, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Others

• By End User: Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

• By Geography: The global hand-held surgical instruments market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Johnson & Johnson, B Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, KLS MARTIN GROUP, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Smith & Nephew

Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides hand-held surgical instruments market analysis and in-depth hand-held surgical instruments global market research.

