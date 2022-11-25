Submit Release
CAMO Online Workshop by Sofema Online received positive feedback from attendees

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 31 October 2022 Sofema organised a free-of-charge CAMO Online Workshop for 17 delegates who completed the Sofema Online CAMO Diploma

Sofema Online offered to facilitate the workshop to provide an opportunity to understand a number of CAMO pinch points and to provide a forum for general discussion.

During the 2-hour event, the instructor – Steve Bentley FRAeS – CEO of Sofema Aviation Services, covered many topics including:

- EASA Regulatory update
- General Review of Challenges to effective CAMO Management
- SMS Hazards & Risks within the CAMO Environment
- Managing CAMO Competence
- Managing Maintenance Contracts

General discussions took place with detailed answers to questions raised by the participants:

- The role of MCC and where they belong between CAMO and Part 145
- What constitutes acceptable training in the “eyes” of the CAA?
- What are the added responsibilities of the CAM with the new regulation?
- Who should have the overall responsibility of the integrated risk management between a contracted CAMO in one country and an AOC in another country?
- How to demonstrate ERP integration between CAMO/Part 145 and with the Customers (AOCs)
& more

All attendees shared their satisfaction with many positive reviews shared with Sofema:

G.S.:
“The instructor proved a high level of knowledge, communication, and training skills.”

T.S.:
“The workshop was very good and gave more explanations to various questions. I am really looking forward to another workshop event, it gives me confidence that I am with the right institution of learning and I will definitely recommend it to my colleagues in the Airworthiness department.”

K.T.:
“This experience has much improved my aviation knowledge.”

Sofema always strives to support their customers & colleagues in the best possible way and that is why it was a pleasure to organise the workshop.

Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
