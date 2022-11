CAMO Online Workshop by Sofema Online received positive feedback from attendees

CAMO Online Workshop by Sofema Online

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 31 October 2022 Sofema organised a free-of-charge CAMO Online Workshop for 17 delegates who completed the Sofema Online CAMO Diploma Sofema Online offered to facilitate the workshop to provide an opportunity to understand a number of CAMO pinch points and to provide a forum for general discussion.During the 2-hour event, the instructor – Steve Bentley FRAeS – CEO of Sofema Aviation Services , covered many topics including:- EASA Regulatory update- General Review of Challenges to effective CAMO Management- SMS Hazards & Risks within the CAMO Environment- Managing CAMO Competence- Managing Maintenance ContractsGeneral discussions took place with detailed answers to questions raised by the participants:- The role of MCC and where they belong between CAMO and Part 145- What constitutes acceptable training in the “eyes” of the CAA?- What are the added responsibilities of the CAM with the new regulation?- Who should have the overall responsibility of the integrated risk management between a contracted CAMO in one country and an AOC in another country?- How to demonstrate ERP integration between CAMO/Part 145 and with the Customers (AOCs)& moreAll attendees shared their satisfaction with many positive reviews shared with Sofema:G.S.:“The instructor proved a high level of knowledge, communication, and training skills.”T.S.:“The workshop was very good and gave more explanations to various questions. I am really looking forward to another workshop event, it gives me confidence that I am with the right institution of learning and I will definitely recommend it to my colleagues in the Airworthiness department.”K.T.:“This experience has much improved my aviation knowledge.”Sofema always strives to support their customers & colleagues in the best possible way and that is why it was a pleasure to organise the workshop.